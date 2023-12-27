Both the Mavericks and Cavaliers could be undermanned on Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Cavaliers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Mavericks won on Christmas Day over the Phoenix Suns, 128-114, thanks to a 50-point masterpiece from Luka Doncic. Dallas controlled most of the first half after racing out to a 36-24 lead after the first quarter. Phoenix rallied back in the second half and took the lead heading into the fourth after Grayson Allen dropped 19 points in the period. But the Mavs torched the Suns in the final quarter, where they scored 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting to take the win.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls, 109-95, despite missing their top four scorers — Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Caris LeVert. Max Strus stepped up as he nearly matched the season-high he set on opening night. He led the way with 26 points, seven assists, and five three-pointers. All Cavs starters scored in double digits. Jarrett Allen had 19 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists, while rookie Craig Porter Jr. scored 19 points with seven boards and eight dimes.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Mavericks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -3 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-114)

Under: 230.5 (-106)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in half of their 30 games this season, including seven of 16 away from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. They've split their 12 games as underdogs, including 5-3 when on the road. The Cavs have gone 16-14 on the over/under this season, but have split their 14 road games.

Cleveland will remain incredibly short-handed as Darius Garland and Evan Mobley continue to recover from their respective injuries. Garland suffered a fractured jaw a couple of weeks ago and will be on the sidelines for at least a month. Meanwhile, Mobley is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

To make matters worse, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, and Sam Merrill are in danger of sitting out another game. Mitchell is questionable on the IL with illness, while LeVert has an ailing knee. Merrill is doubtful with a sprained right wrist. They all missed Cleveland's previous outing versus the Bulls.

If all three continue to sit out, look for the Cavs to continue leaning on the likes of Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and rookie Craig Porter Jr. Strus has appeared and started in all 30 games for Cleveland this season with averages of 14.3 points on 40.3 percent field goal shooting.

Porter, who was undrafted, has stepped up since Garland's injury. Over his last three games, he is averaging 10.7 points and 8.3 assists. Last but not least, Allen has scored in double-figures over his last five and is averaging 17.0 points and 10.4 rebounds through this stretch.

Nonetheless, despite being undermanned, the Cavs still have a good chance of covering the spread given Dallas is going through its own share of injuries.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas has gone 16-14 against the spread this season but has covered worse at home (6-8) than on the road (10-6). The Mavs are also 13-6 as favorites but are just 5-5 at American Airlines Center. Mavericks games have eclipsed the point total in 19 of their 30 games so far. At home, they have an over/under record of 9-5.

As mentioned, the Mavs also have several injuries on their plate. Kyrie Irving, who has missed Dallas' last nine games, will remain out with a right heel contusion. Likewise, Max Kleber, who has been out for nearly two months, is still recovering from a toe dislocation.

Moreover, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Josh Green are all questionable. Doncic, who just delivered a 50-piece gift to Mavericks fans on Christmas, is in danger of sitting out on Wednesday night with a sore left quad. Hardaway also popped up on the IL with an illness. Green, who has a right elbow sprain, was initially ruled out but has been upgraded to questionable.

If all three are out, look for the likes of Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and rookie Derek Lively II to step up.

Exum, in particular, has played terrific basketball in December. In his last nine games, the NBA returnee has averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 58.1 percent from three.

Lively has been a revelation and has more than solidified his case as one of the top rookies of his class. The former Duke standout is averaging 9.4 points and 7.8 boards on nearly 75 percent field goal shooting.

Final Cavaliers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Should Doncic and Mitchell have the same status for the game (either both available or both out), it might make sense to go with Dallas in this one. If just one of them suits up, it obviously makes sense to pick the team with their star available. Take the over, as well should at least one of Mitchell or Doncic suit up. Make sure to track the injury report closer to tip-off.

Final Cavaliers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: -3 (-108), Over: 230.5 (-114)