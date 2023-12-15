The Darius Garland and Evan Mobley injuries are bad news for the Cavs. What's next?

After two frustrating losses at the hands of the Boston Celtics to cap off their road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers might've been hit with a season-ending one-two punch. Cavs star point guard Darius Garland suffered a fractured jaw after colliding with Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and will miss at least four weeks after a procedure, while star big man Evan Mobley will undergo arthroscopic left knee surgery on Monday and miss six to eight weeks.

The Cavs confirmed the brutal news in a statement on Friday:

Garland's injury occurred during Cleveland's 116-107 loss to Boston, but he was able to play through the pain after being evaluated by the Cavs' medical staff. He finished the contest with 19 points (8-of-19 FG) in 36 minutes.

Garland missed a four-game stretch early in the season due to a neck injury but had been healthy before colliding with Porzingis, averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals over his last 19 appearances. In Garland's absence, Donovan Mitchell will presumably operate as the No. 1 offensive option whenever he's on the court. Still, Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Craig Porter Jr. are all candidates for increased roles until Garland is cleared to return.

As for Mobley, he cannot participate in basketball activities until February. In his 21 games played before going down with the injury, Mobley averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in nearly 34 minutes. He hadn't played since Dec. 6 because of the injury. Jarrett Allen will be relied upon even more with Mobley out for this extended period.

What's next for Cavs?

For the Cavs, these two injuries are a massive blow to an already up-and-down start to the season and could ultimately make or break this campaign overall. Outside of Darius Garland, Craig Porter Jr. is the only true point guard on the roster. While the rookie has been impressive in big-time moments, he can't fully match Garland's playmaking abilities. Garland is the engine that runs Cleveland's entire offense. Like James Harden, Garland isn't a system player — he is the system itself.

Evan Mobley, meanwhile, is one-of-one in terms of his defensive prowess and is why the Cavs were such a dominant force on that side of the ball. As things advance, the team will lean heavily on Jarrett Allen, Tristan Thompson, Dean Wade, Damian Jones and Georges Niang to try and cobble something together. It'll take a team effort and may require the Cavs to explore the open market, whether it's through a trade or a free agency signing, to upgrade and platoon things on either side of the ball.

Either way, losing two players who are significant to each other and everything you do on either end of the floor could crater things for the Cavs. Considering they're staring down the barrel of a multi-game losing streak, things could get even uglier for Cleveland before they feel like they're getting better.

During the stretch where Garland is sidelined, the Cavs face several mediocre teams like the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls. But they do have to lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, something that doesn't seem like a certain win with Garland and Mobley no longer available.

By the time either is cleared to return to the floor, things could be dramatically different for Cleveland compared to the last time either of Garland or Mobley suited up for them. They could have a losing record. Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen could be playing for a different team. No one knows what will happen, but after a disappointing start to the year, everything pales compared to this.