The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Despite several injuries, Cleveland has raced to a historic 15-0 start. After the Cavs defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-114, they face a bite rival for the first time this season: the Boston Celtics.

This will be the first of four matchups between Cleveland and Boston. After this matchup, both sides meet again in Cleveland at the beginning of December. The season series continues in Cleveland in early February before wrapping up in Boston at the end of February.

The matchup between Chicago and Cleveland carries extra weight, not just because they're bitter rivals. It's also not because the Celtics ended the Cavs' season last year. Instead, it's the second NBA Cup matchup for either side for the Group Stage portion of the tournament. Boston, Cleveland, the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Washington Wizards are part of the Eastern Conference's Group C for the NBA Cup. Boston’s recent loss to Atlanta makes it easier for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. But, for the Cavs to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, Cleveland has to take care of business again against Boston.

On paper, the Celtics are the Cavs' primary competition in the group and the Eastern Conference. However, Cleveland is already 1-0 against them in the NBA Cup's group stage format and boasts a +18 point differential. As long as the Cavs come ready to play, they can get revenge on the Celtics for last season and take control of their group in the NBA Cup. Based on who is available for Boston, it might be easier for Cleveland to handle business.

Although the Celtics have been inactive after narrowly defeating the Toronto Raptors, they'll be without several players against the Cavs. JD Davison (NBA G League assignment), Drew Peterson (NBA G League assignment), Kristaps Porzingis (tibia surgery), and Anton Watson (NBA G League assignment) will all be unavailable when Boston plays Cleveland. Payton Pritchard, meanwhile, is questionable and will likely be a game-time decision due to a nagging thumb injury.

Who is available for this NBA Cup matchup for the Cavs against the Celtics?

Like the Celtics, the Cavs could also be without several key contributors. Caris LeVert (knee), Sam Merrill (ankle), and Isaac Okoro (ankle) are all listed as questionable and will likely be game-time decisions. Emoni Bates (NBA G League assignment, knee surgery), Max Strus (ankle), and Dean Wade (ankle), meanwhile, are unavailable.

Cleveland's matchup with Chicago will be the 16th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

Wade, meanwhile, suffered an ankle sprain in Cleveland's win over Charlotte. The floor-spacing big man was seen exiting the arena in a walking boot postgame. Not having Wade available is a massive blow to a Cavs team dealing with injuries all season. Wade is arguably one of Cleveland's best defenders and would help slow down Boston's perimeter-heavy attack.

If Okoro, who also suffered an ankle sprain against the Hornets, cannot play, then the Cavs could be in for a rude awakening with practically zero wing depth. The same goes for LeVert, who has been dealing with wear and tear on his knee all season. Hopefully, Okoro, LeVert, and Merrill, Cleveland's best reserve sharpshooter, are all available. The Cavs will need all hands on deck to lock up this NBA Cup win over the Celtics.