With the season series tied 1-1, which team will gain the edge in this final meeting?

We're back with yet another NBA betting prediction and pick as we're set to to bring you coverage of this next matchup in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers (34-16) will take on the Toronto Raptors (18-33*) with both teams streaking in opposite directions. Check out our NBA odds series for our Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have overtaken first in the Central Division and they're currently the second-place team in the Eastern Conference standings. They're currently on an eight-game winning streak and have risen as the NBA hottest team right now, winning 17 of their last 18 game. They'll look for their ninth in a row against Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors are currently last in the Atlantic Division and they're holding the 12-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They continue to struggle, winning just two of their last 10 games. They're recently coming off a 123-117 win over the Hornets and will host the Rockets before hosting Cleveland for their back-to-back.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Raptors Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Toronto Raptors: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Toronto SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As of right now, an argument can be made that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA. While they're just now hitting their stride, this winning run dates all the way back to the start of January as the Cavs have now jumped from fifth to second place in the East. They've overtaken the Milwaukee Bucks and are now hot on the heels of the Boston Celtics for best record in the East. Donovan Mitchell is having arguably the best season of his career and their entire offense is running like a well-oiled machine. Additionally, their defense has been one of the league's top now that Evan Mobley has returned to the lineup.

With the way the Cavaliers are playing right now, there's no reason they shouldn't blow this Raptors team out of the water and continue along their war path. During their last win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers scored 21 unanswered points to open the third quarter and their defense shut down anything the Nets threw at them. They stand to have similar success in this game as the Raptors don't have a very deep interior of players. Look for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to have a massive game in the paint both scoring and swatting the ball away.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors have been a shell of themselves since dealing OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam and they're still working on finding their identity moving forward. For much of the year, the Raptors ranked second league-wide in assists per game and have the fifth-most point in the paint per game. However, Pascal Siakam is still their leading scorer despite being traded weeks ago, so they're still searching for a player in their lineup to become the face of their offense. Scottie Barnes continues to be the best player on the team, earning the first All-Star nod of his career. He'll need to have a big game in the paint going up against the bigs of Cleveland.

RJ Barrett is also healthy again and the Raptors can finally march out their full starting five ahead of this one. They're just 10-13 when playing at home this year, but they're happy to be hosting their next five consecutive games on their familiar floor. The Raptors also won the last meeting between these two teams with a 124-121 win in early January. Of course, their lineup looks a little different a whole month later, but they'll still be looking to win the season series as it draws to a close.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The season series will conclude between Cleveland and Toronto tied at one a piece. The Raptors are back to full health and while they'll be working out kinks in their lineup all season, getting healthy and building chemistry together is a good start. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are already looking to be in Playoffs form – but is it too soon for them to be peaking before the All-Star break?

While the Raptors came out with a win in the last meeting, this game should be all Cavaliers from start to finish. They're playing their best basketball of the season and there's no reason to fade them with an extra day of rest against a Raptors team playing on back-to-back nights. Let's ride the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover in this game.

Final Cavaliers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -8 (-110)