Although the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024 NBA Draft is over after they took California swingman Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick, that doesn't mean their offseason is done. Instead, the Cavs have to shift their focus towards NBA free agency to continue leveling up this team from a playoff upstart to a legitimate title threat.

While Cleveland's options are limited, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Isaac Okoro's future with the team, there are still paths to improve upon a team that stole one win from the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. At the beginning of free agency, Cleveland has thirteen players under contract. However, regardless of those two open roster spots, Cavs general manager Mike Gansey admitted that the team needs a reliable backup big man and additional depth on the perimeter to support what they built.

With that in mind, Cleveland has $7.3 million in cash to use to acquire talent in trades, along with the ability to sign players to portions of a $12.9 million nontax mid-level exception, portions of a $4.7 million biannual exception, and the veteran minimum. With the two roster spots the Cavs have available to play with, here are the top three targets for Cleveland before the start of NBA free agency.

Who the Cavs should target in NBA free agency

Jalen Smith – PF/C

While Cleveland tried its best to ride out the loss of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley at random points last season, it became increasingly clear that the Cavs need a multifaceted reserve big man. While there's no disrespect meant for the likes of Damian Jones, Tristan Thompson, or even Dean Wade – Cleveland needs a heftier contributor to support or possibly step up in place of either Mobley or Allen.

That's where free agent big man Jalen Smith comes into focus and makes almost too much sense for the Cavs. The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over 17.2 minutes per game this year, shooting 59.2 percent from the floor, 42.4 percent from three-point range and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line. More impressively, Smith boasted an insane true shooting percentage of 68.2 percent and logged .182 win shares per 48 minutes during the 2023-24 campaign, so the Cavs could certainly use him on their bench.

Granted, Smith isn't the same defender level as Allen and Mobley. But Cleveland doesn't need their bench big man to be a defensive stopper. Instead, they need someone who can man the middle or play alongside one of Allen or Mobley, which is what Smith can do.

Kyle Anderson – SF/PF

This year’s free agency class is not filled with many reserve guards who fit the Cavs' needs. However, there are some serviceable role-player options. One of those is Monte Morris. While Morris has not had the greatest season, playing only 33 games with the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves does not reflect who he can be as a player.

Morris averaged 10.3 points per game, shooting 48% overall and 38.2% from beyond the arc last season. More importantly, he is a good three-point shooter who can stretch the floor and is comfortable playing without the ball in his hands. That makes life more palatable for Cleveland whenever Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are off the floor and, more importantly, makes Morris a reliable option alongside either guard as well.

Morris is a solid playmaker who can create team opportunities and facilitate ball movement. He's also a veteran who has played a significant role as a point guard and paid enough dues to know not to disrupt the locker room's chemistry. Morris's experience and versatility make him valuable in various lineups and situations and would make him a great fit with what the Cavs are building.