Unlike last year, Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Caris LeVert said during the team's annual media day that his role is more defined heading into the upcoming season. This isn't LeVert throwing shade at his Cavs teammates, coaching staff or the organization, mind you. It's more that LeVert saw stints starting, coming off the bench, out of the rotation entirely and everything in between last year.

So, heading into this year, after the Cavs added several new faces in free agency, LeVert clearly understands he'll be utilized as the team's sixth man while Max Strus starts at small forward. That's a much more defined role and something LeVert has been embracing with open arms because LeVert, as Cleveland's lead bench guard could be lethal on paper.

He can be empowered to lean on his strengths as a score-first combo guard by taking advantage of lesser bench defenders and building momentum to keep him dynamic all game.

It's a seemingly perfect fit for both LeVert and the Cavs and, more than anything, could result in another season with more winning than losing. If that were to happen, LeVert could be a serious candidate for Sixth Man of the Year this season. When asked about it through that lens, LeVert also sees the vision.

“I definitely think so,” said LeVert to ClutchPoints. “I think that it's similar to being named an All-Star. If the team is doing well, I think a lot of guys will be rewarded. The main goal is for us as a team to do well but I think I could win it.”

While the comparison of being named an All-Star and winning Sixth Man of the Year seems bold, LeVert isn't completely wrong. Both are considered individual awards where an All-Star is recognized as one of the NBA's top 26 or so players while Sixth Man of the Year is being named the NBA's best overall bench player.

A lot of the consideration is earned from individual play, but how a player's team is performing and contributing to success is also a factor.

So, if LeVert and the Cavs finish the season with the top record in the Eastern Conference, it's likely because LeVert thrived as the team's sixth man. If that happens and he wants to be seriously considered for the award, LeVert will have to surpass last season's averages of 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Considering the spacing and dynamic threats on offense that Cleveland added over the summer, it shouldn't be too hard for LeVert to do so. If everything falls into place statistically and in the win column, it wouldn't be surprising to see LeVert be named a Sixth Man of the Year finalist.

But if you were to ask LeVert, the award wouldn't be about him, it would be about his teammates and coaching staff. It's a group celebration, and that attitude more or less embodies how the Cavs function as a team. It's a rare trait to have and, if you were to ask any of LeVert's teammates, not only makes him Sixth Man of the Year but also their in-house All-Star as well.