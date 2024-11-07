After starting the year 8-0 despite dealing with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain the hottest team in basketball. Continuing through their tough week, the undefeated Cavs are on the road to face an opponent they'll only see twice this year: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. This will be the first of two matchups between the Cavs and Warriors, with the second matchup happening in San Francisco in late December. The last time these two teams played, Cleveland defeated Golden State 118-110. The Cavs are also on a two-game winning streak against the Warriors. So, Cleveland has momentum at home against Golden State. However, the Warriors might be at full strength, so they might give the Cavs their best shot.

Heading into the matchup, Golden State has several players that could be a game-time decision. Warriors forward Draymond Green is questionable with a bruised right knee. Joining Green are De'Anthony Melton (lower right back strain) and Brandin Podziemski (illness), who are both questionable for Golden State. All three players will likely be a game-time decision and, depending on how they feel, will possibly suit up against Cleveland.

The Cavs could get back a top wing player against the Warriors

Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment) and Max Strus (ankle) against Golden State. Bates remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season. But this game against the Warriors could be an opportunity for Luke Travers and J.T. Thor, both on two-way deals like Bates, to get some playing time.

Cleveland's matchup with Golden State will be the tenth straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors.

With Strus still sidelined, Wade was entrenched at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place throughout the regular season but has missed two games due to illness. With Strus and Wade out, swingman Isaac Okoro was Cleveland's starting small forward. However, with Wade listed as questionable and likely a game-time decision, the Cavs could get one of their top wing defenders back.

Why getting Dean Wade back is huge for Cleveland

While Strus has been sidelined, Wade has been incredible for the Cavs as their starting small forward. This season, Wade has averaged 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, all career bests. Wade, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kansas State, has become a staple roleplayer for Cleveland most nights. However, under Kenny Atkinson Atkinson, Wade's unique size and skillset perfectly complement what Atkinson is trying to establish on offense.

“He’s so talented,” Atkinson said about Wade. “What a find for the Cavs. He was one of the great finds in the last 10 years.”

When Strus does return from injury and has shaken off any rust, it's safe to assume he will retake his role as Cleveland's starting small forward. That isn't a slight against Wade or anything, mind you. It's just part of the delicate balancing act Atkinson is working through as he gets a better feel for optimizing this Cavs team on either end of the floor.

“I’m still trying to get my feel for this team,” Atkinson said. “We talked about switching some things up from what they did last season, and we’ve done that. But let’s see. We need a sample size. I like what we saw in the first game [in Toronto], but we’re going to have to eventually find one that’s kind of permanent.”