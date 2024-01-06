Ricky Rubio blazed a brief, influential stint with the Cavs, one JB Bickerstaff and Donovan Mitchell won't ever forget.

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreeing to buy out Ricky Rubio's contract seemed like just a small formality to some. To others, it was a sad, sobering farewell to a player who played a key role in setting the Cavs in motion to where they are today—individually, personally and as an organization.

“Ricky was one of my favorite people to be around,” said Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “I owe Ricky a debt of gratitude. There's only a couple of guys that I could say at this point that have had an impact on me in that way. He helped us, in a short period of time, and turned this organization to what you see in front of you now.”

Rubio first crossed paths with the Cavs in a trade between Cleveland and the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021 offseason. The first time he spoke with the local media, the soft-spoken Rubio was clear and direct with his goal after joining the Cavs. He wanted to turn the team around and help them make the playoffs out of the shadow of LeBron James, no easy feat. Moreover, he saw potential in rising star Darius Garland and wanted to push him like he had with Donovan Mitchell in Utah or Devin Booker in Phoenix.

Rubio's presence was lightning in a bottle for Cleveland, his energy and positivity proving infectious on the court. It eventually led to the Cavs crushing opponents to start 2021-22, and more impressively, propelled Garland to All-Star status for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, Rubio's run with Cleveland was cut short after tearing his ACL against the New Orleans Pelicans 34 games into the season.

After the injury, the Cavs traded Rubio and a first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers to acquire Caris LeVert, Cleveland's supercharged sixth man. Even when he was no longer on the court or with the team, Rubio somehow made a difference for the Cavs, who never forgot his legacy.

“His presence allowed me to coach the team in a certain way where there was no one too big not to sacrifice,” said Bickerstaff. “He was a starting point guard throughout his career. He had the starting point guard level when he was with us. But he sacrificed to come off the bench and be a part of this team.

“Ricky is one of the most unique spirits I've ever been around. Period. He's not a person who has to say a lot or has to always be in the middle, but somehow and someway he has that kind of pull that people want to be around him and spend time with him – play for him and not just with him. He will always have a special place for me.”

Rubio eventually returned to the Cavs the following offseason in free agency. While recovering from his torn ACL, Cleveland had a vision for Rubio to reignite their bench when he was healthy and continue to push two of his former proteges in Garland and Mitchell. Eventually, Rubio returned to the floor for Cleveland, but the basketball gods decided to be cruel. Despite being healthy enough to play, Rubio looked like a shell of himself on the court, and eventually, he was phased out of the rotation entirely.

Rubio's body could no longer match his mind, and once the Cavs saw their season end, he soon paused his professional career entirely. It happened while preparing for another World Cup run with the Spanish national team. Rubio elected to focus on his mental health and well-being. But eventually the pause became permanent, with Rubio calling July 30th one of the toughest nights of his career and admitting his mind went to a dark place.

Donovan Mitchell fetes Ricky Rubio amid NBA retirement

When the sobering news came, seeing a basketball virtuoso admit that it was time for him to say goodbye to the game he loved was tragic. Like everyone else, Mitchell, Rubio's first superstar protege, found out through Rubio's heartfelt post on social media. But unlike others, Mitchell felt this day could come, even if he was never fully prepared for it.

“I had a feeling that was coming, so I wasn’t as shocked,” Mitchell said. “I feel like he could breathe. I’m not speaking for him. But I feel like it’s just one of those things where it’s kind of like that indecision of what you want to do can be a lot. I’m just happy that he finally has time to feel like he can breathe and go pick up his son from school and be with his family in Spain. He’s been playing this game professionally at the highest of levels and had this expectation of himself since he was a teenager.

“We talk about what LeBron [James] has done for 20 years. That’s no small feat. But Ricky, as far as longevity and playing as a pro, that’s a lot. I think it’s going to be a sense of relief. Just be able to breathe and reflect on what good he’s done in his career.”

When Mitchell saw the news, he immediately reached out to send his thoughts and love to his teammate. He told the media he never expected a text back, but he wanted to let Rubio know he still loved him and would always be there for him.

Selfishly, Mitchell shared, he wished he could have one more chance to play with Ricky Rubio again. But upon reflecting on Rubio's decision, Mitchell knew that this was the best thing for his friend.

“He’s done so much good for the NBA and for any organization he’s played with,” said Mitchell. “He’s just a guy that has touched everybody in so many great ways, and for him to call it quits, it’s a hell of a career and I’m happy for him.”