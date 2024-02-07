The star Cavs guard thinks Allen should be joining him in Indianapolis.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is headed to the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis later this month, but he's wondering why teammate Jarrett Allen won't be joining him.

On social media, the Cavs superstar shared some recent stats put up by Allen and made sure to hashtag NBA All Star:

It's a little selective to only choose Allen's stats over the last 19 games, but there's no doubt that the Cavs' big man is having a great season. Allen is averaging 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

While Allen wasn't an All-Star this season, he is certainly deserving of recognition for the solid season that he's put up so far this year.

Most importantly for the Cavs, the team is 14-1 over their last 15 games, despite missing Evan Mobley and Darius Garland for a long stretch due to injury. Cleveland is finally healthy and starting their desired starting-five on Tuesday night against the Wizards.

If it weren't for the fact that the Cavs will be without Ty Jerome (ankle), Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Tristan Thompson (suspension), the Cavs would also have finally had a clean bill of health and every man available against the Wizards.

But that might never be the case this season, considering Jerome hasn't played since Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a high ankle sprain and recently had surgery on the same nagging ankle shortly thereafter.