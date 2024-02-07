Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are still finding their footing after returning to the Cavs.

Sure, it might seem a bit dramatic to say it's a big deal the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing with their complete starting lineup and rotation against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for the first time in consecutive games. But with random ailments sidelining Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and countless others throughout the season, it's a welcome sight the Cavs are finally a complete unit, healthy enough to play head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's ideal 10-man rotation.

If it weren't for the fact Cleveland will be without Ty Jerome (ankle), Emoni Bates (G League assignment), Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Tristan Thompson (suspension), the Cavs would also have finally had a clean bill of health and every man available against the Wizards. But that might never be the case this season, considering Jerome hasn't played since Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a high ankle sprain and recently had surgery on the same nagging ankle.

Thompson, meanwhile, is only seven games into his 25-game suspension, Wednesday's tilt with Washington being his eighth. So while Thompson won't be available until mid-March and Bates and Mobley will fluctuate between the Cavs and the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate, their status doesn't impact things for Cleveland. None of these players, Jerome included, are in the normal rotation when the Cavs are completely healthy. Instead, Cleveland has a lot of positives going up against a Washington squad that will only be without Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers.

Healthy Cavs looking to assert dominance vs. Wizards

The most evident positive is having Evan Mobley available for the third game in a row after resting against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of his recovery plan. Only a handful of games removed from returning after knee surgery, Mobley has averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals in only 23.8 minutes per game. Sure, those numbers are only based on a small four-game sample size. But with how aggressive Mobley has been lately, the Cavs getting another crack at letting their big man assert his dominance will be beyond important going forward since Cleveland will only go as far as Mobley can take them on either end of the floor.

Garland is joining Mobley in a strong return. His counting stats haven't been as flashy as his compatriot's, but Garland has still been been impactful under a tight minutes restriction. Since returning from jaw surgery recovery and losing 12 pounds, Garland has averaged 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game. Like Mobley, Garland has been playing much more without the ball in his hands, adapting to the Cavs' new offensive approach. Unlike Mobley, Garland is still adjusting but is starting to show signs of his old self as he gets his legs back underneath him.

This matchup with the Wizards will be another opportunity for Mobley and Garland to continue stringing things together, especially with Washington boasting the third-worst defense in the league. While the Wizards are hapless and arguably the worst team in the NBA, Cleveland still can't tread lightly and let their six-game winning streak come to an end in a dramatic upset. Again, look for the Cavs to find ways to get Mobley and Garland more involved and for Mitchell, Allen, Max Strus, Caris LeVer and Isaac Okoro to keep things steady and Washington at an arm's length away.

It should be an easy win for the Cavs and a great way to kick off a back-to-back matchup before traveling to face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.