Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell is considered one of the NBA's best. With five consecutive All-Star appearances to his name, Mitchell's contributions on the court have been undeniable. Despite his well-earned accolades, Mitchell recently expressed his belief that he deserves to be recognized among the top echelon of NBA players, explicitly ranking himself within the league's top 10 to 15 players. However, Mitchell acknowledges that the lack of postseason success has limited his recognition in the eyes of many. During a podcast appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7 PM in Brooklyn, Mitchell candidly addressed his standing in the NBA and the challenges he faces in being acknowledged as one of the elite players in the league.

“Realistically, I look at myself as one of the top 10 or top 15 players in this league,” said Mitchell. “But I haven’t made it to a conference final. So, for me to make that jump, I can’t sit here and get mad. I can sit here and get mad and use it as fuel. It’s an accolade-based world we live in, whether it’s right, wrong, or indifferent. For whatever reason, that’s just what it is.”

While Mitchell's accomplishments are indisputable, some prominent figures in the NBA world think he has not yet reached superstar status. Former Cavs big man Shaquille O'Neal emphasized the need for Mitchell to consistently dominate games and leap from being a star to a true superstar. To O'Neal, Mitchell must show he can impact the game at the highest level.

Is Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell underrated?

Mitchell's outstanding individual statistics over the years reflect his stellar contributions to the game. With impressive career averages of 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, it's evident that Mitchell's impact on the court goes beyond scoring. Last season, Mitchell led the Cavs to a second straight playoff appearance. However, Cleveland fell to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the second round. Mitchell could not play in the series' final two games due to injury, with his body breaking down after carrying the Cavs.

Regardless, numbers say Mitchell is a superstar. However, most people agree with O'Neal and think the 28-year-old doesn't belong in that category. The 2024-25 is his next chance to prove his doubters wrong. With the Cavs running back the same roster under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, the pressure is on for Mitchell to carry Cleveland again. If he can lead the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals, the narrative around Mitchell is bound to change. It all starts when Cleveland opens the 2024-25 season on the road against the Toronto Raptors.