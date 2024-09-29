Everyone will expect Donovan Mitchell to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers in this season. Mitchell is arguably a top-ten player in the NBA. So, more often than not, Mitchell will put Cleveland on his back with his scoring prowess. While that's a pretty straightforward strategy, it isn't the only thing the Cavs can lean on. That's where new head coach Kenny Atkinson comes in. With Atkinson at the helm, Cleveland is expected to be more dynamic on offense, with things built around Mitchell and extra effort from superstar big man Evan Mobley.

Atkinson's offensive scheme is a predicated motion-based offense. He wants to play with pace and make three-pointers while moving the ball and empowering his players to make the right reads. With the existing personnel the Cavs have, it should be pretty straightforward for Atkinson's offensive vision to come to light. That alone is great for Mitchell and Mobley.

However, this isn't just a case of a coach installing his system and forcing players to adapt. Instead, Atkinson has big plans to empower Cleveland's supporting cast, especially Mobley, and help Mitchell lead the charge.

What does Kenny Atkinson have planned for the Cavs and Evan Mobley?

During his preseason media availability, Atkinson described how the team would like to see Mobley’s offensive impact felt at the beginning of a possession.

Cleveland's new head coach is also looking for Mobley to create more second-chance opportunities for the Cavs this year. The team was one of nine to not average double-digit offensive rebounds per game a season ago.

“For the athlete he is, can he be on the offensive boards a little more?” Atkinson said. “Can he win us more possessions? I think you’ll see that for him. I think you’ll see an emphasis.”

The final area Atkinson believes Mobley can make a difference is the perimeter. While Mobley has shown potential as a three-point threat, it hasn't fully clicked either. Last season, Mobley averaged at least one three-point attempt per game for the first time. But, if Atkinson can get Mobley fired away from outside, it will be impossible to defend Cleveland.

“Yes, we want him to shoot threes, but I don’t know if it’s like Brook Lopez at nine a game, right?” Atkinson said. “There’s just going to be a balance. But I think the focus of those first things I [talked] about and the three-point shooting, it’s going to come. It’s going to evolve.”

At the end of last season, it was clear Mobley's offensive arsenal is relatively undeveloped. Now that he is preparing to head into his fourth season, many expect a jump from the former No. 3 overall pick. With Atkinson's plan underway, it certainly feels realistic for Mobley to live up to his offensive potential and support Mitchell finally.