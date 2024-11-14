The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their impressive run, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 on the road Wednesday to stay unbeaten and advance to a 13-0 record for the season.

Only four NBA teams in history have started a season better than the 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers: the 2016 Golden State Warriors, the 2003 Dallas Mavericks, the 1994 Houston Rockets, and the 1958 Boston Celtics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers with one of the best starts in NBA history

The Cavs now have the sixth-best start to a season in NBA history, and are just one win away from matching the fourth-best start in NBA history. The 2002-03 Dallas Mavericks and the 1957-58 Boston Celtics both began their seasons 14-0. Meanwhile, the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitols hold the second-best start with a 15-0 record.

However, Cleveland still has a considerable journey ahead to approach the all-time season-opening win streak. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, powered by Stephen Curry, kicked off their season with a record-setting 24-0 start, ultimately achieving an NBA-best 73-9 regular-season record.

That record-breaking Warriors season famously ended without a championship, as LeBron James and the Cavaliers delivered an unforgettable Finals comeback to claim Cleveland's first and only NBA title. For now, though, this year's Cavaliers are carving out their own piece of history, thriving in a red-hot start that’s caught many by surprise.

Darius Garland ignited the Cavaliers comeback with a 13-point surge in the third quarter, lifting the Cavs out of a slow first half. He wrapped up the night with 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Despite a rough shooting start, Donovan Mitchell ended just one assist shy of a triple-double. He sank three clutch three-pointers in the final three minutes to help Cleveland pull away and thwart the 76ers’ comeback attempt. Mitchell finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell leading the Cavs hot streak

Garland and Mitchell have been central to Cleveland’s unbeaten streak, complemented by Evan Mobley, who is enjoying the strongest season of his four-year career since being selected third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block to the victory. The Cavaliers shot an impressive 49.4% from the field, including 16 of 40 (40%) from beyond the arc.

The 76ers, missing key players Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, fielded a makeshift lineup, with backup center Andre Drummond also unavailable due to illness.

Jared McCain scored a career-high 34 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 20 and Caleb Martin added 18, as the team managed the absences of their three All-Stars.

Both George and Embiid played in Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks, with Embiid making his season debut. Maxey, however, was absent due to a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out for several weeks.

The Cavaliers are likely to maintain their undefeated record in the next two games against the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, but they’ll face one of their toughest challenges of the season next week when they travel to play the Boston Celtics.