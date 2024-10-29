The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to control the New York Knicks on the boards for the last few seasons. Granted, the Knicks have consistently been among the NBA's better rebounding teams. However, the Cavs, with two seven-footers in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, should, on paper, be able to contain New York's edge. Unfortunately, since Mobley's rookie season, including the playoffs, the Knicks have outrebounded the Cavs 659-615, and Cleveland owns a 6-9 record against them. Moreover, New York has dominated the offensive boards in that stretch, outrebounding Cleveland 208-152. With those extra chances, the Knicks have also outscored the Cavs 223-122 on second-chance opportunities.

So, when Cleveland took on New York at Madison Square Garden, rebounding was obviously on the scouting report. Even more so after the Knicks added Karl-Anthony Towns, who made the Knicks a title threat in the eyes of Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. But as the game got rolling, Cleveland found themselves in an unfortunately similar situation against New York.

In the first half, the Knicks had 28 rebounds, 11 offensive rebounds, and 12 second-chance points. The Cavs, meanwhile, had only 20 rebounds, six offensive rebounds, and four second-chance points. Heading into this matchup, Cleveland wouldn't beat New York at a rougher, glass-eating offensive attack. It just isn't how the Cavs are built compared to the Knicks.

If Cleveland wanted to win this big-time road matchup, they'd have to set the tone and take away the Knicks' greatest strength instead of trying to match New York with their physicality. Although it's easier said than done, when the second half started, Atkinson and the Cavs did precisely that.

How the Cavs controlled the glass against the Knicks

Cleveland's second-half momentum in their eventual 110-104 road win against New York started in the first half. Early on, both Jarrett Allen and Mobley attacked Towns time after time in the post, getting Towns into foul trouble. The more the Cavs exposed Towns' defensive flaws, the more Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau turned to Jericho Sims and two-way big man Ariel Hukporti. Between Towns (2), Sims (1), and Hukporti (0), New York's bigs had three fouls. While it wasn't much, it did act as a catalyst for how Cleveland flipped the script in the second half.

It was written up when Atkinson showed his team clips during half-time, showing the Knicks grabbing three consecutive offensive boards. He challenged his team to correct these small mistakes, knowing they could make the difference between victory and defeat. The changed game plan emphasized the Cavs crashing the glass and keeping the Knicks from grabbing second-chance opportunities. Cleveland also kept attacking Towns, eventually forcing the All-Star big man to foul out.

While it might seem like a simple adjustment, it made all the difference in the Cavs securing a win against the Knicks. In the second half, Cleveland had 21 rebounds, three offensive rebounds, and six second-chance points. New York, meanwhile, had 13 rebounds, two offensive rebounds, and eight second-chance points. In that span, Allen had 6 points, seven rebounds, one block, and one foul for the Cavs, while Mobley had 14 points and two assists. Towns and Hukporti combined for eight points, six rebounds, and five fouls against Cleveland's adjustments. Sims didn't touch the floor in the second half.

While the Cavs probably would've loved not to be outscored on second-chance opportunities, Cleveland still made the correct adjustments to remove New York's greatest strength. Atkinson's ability to recognize an opponent exploiting something and finding a counter is something the Cavs never had in this rivalry until now. It'll be an edge for Cleveland as they navigate this tough week. But after a decisive win, the Cavs are riding high as one of the NBA's three remaining undefeated teams.