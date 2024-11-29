After a day off for Thanksgiving, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to take on Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks for a matinee NBA Cup matchup. Last time out, the Cavs lost to the Hawks 135-124. This win snapped Atlanta's four-game losing skid, while Cleveland suffered its first home loss and second overall loss this season.

This will be the second of three meetings between Cleveland and Atlanta this year. The series will then wrap up in late January in Cleveland. However, this one will carry the most weight of the three matchups between the Cavs and Hawks. There are serious ramifications for the Group Play portion of the NBA Cup on the line.

If Cleveland loses to Atlanta, it will eliminate Cleveland from the NBA Cup race. However, even more intricate scenarios could unfold if the Hawks lose instead. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with numerous injuries heading into this matchup, making this a grind for either side.

Who is unavailable for the Hawks against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Atlanta will be without Dominick Barlow (NBA G League assignment), Mouhamed Gueye (NBA G League assignment), Seth Lundy (NBA G League assignment), Keaton Wallace (NBA G League assignment), and Cody Zeller (not with the team).

Trae Young, meanwhile, is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis and is listed as probable. Young's availability will depend on how his Achilles tendon feels, so he will likely be a game-time decision.

The Hawks ruled Young out for their win over the Boston Celtics with right Achilles tendinitis. But so far, that is the only game that Young has missed this season. So, if he's unable to go against the Cavs, it will be the second game he's missed this year.

If Young cannot play, Garrison Mathews, Keaton Wallace, and David Roddy are all candidates for increased roles against the Cavs. Young's next chance to suit up will come at home against Cleveland, and for now, it appears Atlanta is treating him as day-to-day.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against Atlanta?

Like the Hawks, the Cavs will be without several key contributors. Max Strus (ankle) and Dean Wade (ankle) remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Emoni Bates (NBA G League assignment, knee surgery) is still unavailable after offseason knee surgery. Like Bates, JT Thor (NBA G League assignment) and Luke Travers (NBA G League assignment) are also on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs NBA G League affiliate. However, Thor and Travers are healthy enough to play, unlike Bates.

Cleveland's matchup with Atlanta will be the 20th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. There should be an update on the next steps in Strus's recovery soon. However, head coach Kenny Atkinson has said that Strus is far from returning to the floor.

Wade, meanwhile, suffered an ankle sprain in Cleveland's win over the Charlotte Hornets. The floor-spacing big man was seen exiting the arena in a walking boot postgame. Not having Wade available is a massive blow to a Cavs team dealing with injuries all season. Wade is arguably one of Cleveland's best defenders and would help slow down Boston's perimeter-heavy attack.

The Cavs could welcome back Caris LeVert on the road against Atlanta

On a happier note, Cleveland could welcome sixth man Caris LeVert back to the lineup against Atlanta. LeVert is questionable due to a nagging knee injury heading into the matchup. So, if anything, LeVert will be a game-time decision.

That same knee caused LeVert to miss the last game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics last season. LeVert said during training camp that it wasn’t until two or three weeks before camp that it felt “consistently good.” So, the Cavs will cautiously handle LeVert's status from now on. On the season, LeVert has averaged 11.8 points on 53.4% shooting from the field and 4.5 assists in 24 minutes per game.

If LeVert cannot go on top of Wade and Strus, who are already sidelined, Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill, Ty Jerome, and Georges Niang will be candidates for solid roles again.