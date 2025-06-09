Cleveland Cavaliers' star Donovan Mitchell is one of the few faces over at Adidas Basketball leading the charge in new and innovative footwear. While his signature sneakers are one of the more unique silhouettes on the market, they're consistently amplified by his winning mentality and explosive play on the court. In just a few days, we'll see Mitchell's newest Adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 signature sneakers hit the shelves in their debut “Lucid Pink” colorway.

Signed to Adidas since 2017, the seventh sneaker in Donovan Mitchell's signature collection will finally release to the public. this D.O.N. Issue 7 was originally teased during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend alongside models from other Adidas superstars like Clippers' James Harden and Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. While both Harden and Edwards already saw the releases of their newest models, Mitchell patiently awaits the release of his latest silhouette.

The D.O.N. Issue 7 will arrive in its debut “Lucid Pink” colorway as teased during ASW. The shoes will ground Mitchell throughout the upcoming season as the Cleveland Cavaliers embark upon another quest for an NBA Championship.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 "Lucid Pink"

adidas DON Issue 7 “Lucid Pink” 🌆

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

☀️ July 12th, 2025

💰 $120 pic.twitter.com/aLxUjQgxGL — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: adidas DON Issue 7 “Lucid Pink” 🏀 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/Zj2FO16p89 pic.twitter.com/T6ViC6fjtX — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet



The D.O.N. Issue 7 features an aggressive design and contruction made to match the play of Donovan Mitchell on the court. The shoe is formed in a booted shape with a rounded toebox and high mid-foot arch to ensure maximum energy return. Based in Adidas' latest Boost outsole, the shoes also feature their updated tread pattern for added grip. The defining feature that sets this model apart from others is the zipped boot that hides the lacing system and locks the wearer's foot into place.

The shoes also feature a stunning gradient pattern originating from the black heel, turning towards the Lucid Pink throughout the majority of the upper, and finishing with a loud neon yellow along the toebox. The Adidas' three stripes are also done in a gradient pattern along the back heel. The zipper is pink to match the theme and we see Mitchell's personal “Spida” logo on the tongue to complete the look.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 will be available July 12, 2025 for a retail tag of $120. The shoes will arrive in full family sizing and should be made available in ample quantities through Adidas and most Adidas Basketball retailers worldwide. All in all, it's clear Adidas put their time in making this high-performance sneaker and we're even more excited to see what new heights Donovan Mitchell will reach while wearing these next season.