ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, boasting an impressive record, host the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. The Cavs feature a potent offense, averaging 123.4 points per game, led by the dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. In contrast, the Hawks haven't had the same amount of luck as the Cavaliers to kick off this season. Atlanta's defense has been a liability, allowing 120.5 points per game, which could spell trouble against Cleveland's high-scoring attack. Expect the Cavaliers to capitalize on their recent form and continue their dominance in this NBA Cup matchup.

Here are the Cavaliers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Hawks NBA Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Atlanta Hawks: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 246 (-110)

Under: 246 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to continue their dominant run as they face the Atlanta Hawks in Friday's NBA Cup matchup. With an impressive record of having them in first place in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs have established themselves as the team to beat this season. Their success can be attributed to their league-leading offense, averaging a staggering 123.4 points per game. The dynamic trio of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley has been unstoppable, combining for over 60 points per game. Against the Hawks' struggling defense, which ranks third-worst in the NBA allowing 120.5 points per game, Cleveland's high-powered offense is likely to thrive.

The Hawks enter this matchup in a slump and nowhere near the form of their counterparts, during which they've allowed an average of 128.3 points per game. Cleveland's superior form, coupled with their recent form being at the top of the league, gives them a significant edge. The Cavaliers' ability to exploit mismatches, their impressive three-point shooting led by Mitchell, and their league-best plus-minus of +12.4 all point to a convincing victory over the Hawks. Barring an unexpected turnaround from Atlanta, the Cavaliers are set to extend their winning ways in this NBA Cup clash.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have a solid chance to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers in their NBA Cup matchup on Friday, despite recent struggles. The Hawks have shown resilience in tough situations even during their recent slump. Notably, they managed to secure a victory against the Boston Celtics without star guard Trae Young earlier this season. This experience could galvanize the team, as players like Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels step up and give Young the support he needs in this matchup. Johnson's recent performance, including a 28-point game, highlights his ability to lead the offense when needed.

Furthermore, the Hawks can exploit weaknesses in Cleveland's defense. The Cavaliers have allowed opponents to shoot well from beyond the arc, ranking 28th in three-point percentage allowed. If Atlanta can capitalize on this by finding open looks from deep and controlling the boards where they can leverage their athleticism they could swing the momentum in their favor. Additionally, with Cleveland missing key players like Caris LeVert and Dean Wade, the door is open for Atlanta to seize opportunities. If the Hawks can maintain defensive intensity and execute their game plan effectively, they have a legitimate shot at an upset in this highly competitive matchup.

Final Cavaliers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heavily favored to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in their NBA Cup matchup on Friday. With a remarkable record, the Cavaliers boast the best offense in the league, averaging 123.4 points per game. Their dynamic trio of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley is expected to exploit Atlanta's struggling defense, which ranks among the worst in the NBA, allowing 120.5 points per game. The Hawks are also reeling from a slump, further diminishing their chances against a formidable Cavs team. Cleveland has been dominant on the road which adds to their edge. The Hawks have struggled defensively and have allowed opponents to shoot effectively from beyond the arc. If the Cavaliers can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on Atlanta's defensive lapses, they are likely to secure a convincing victory, potentially scoring over 125 points in the process. Expect Cleveland to dominate this matchup and extend their winning ways and cover this spread on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -7 (-110), Over 246 (-110)