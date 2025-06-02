The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the cusp of greatness. After back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, the franchise has established itself as a perennial contender in the West, led by the electrifying Anthony Edwards. Yet, as the 2025 playoffs showed, the Wolves still lack the offensive firepower and playmaking depth needed to break through and capture their first NBA championship. With the window wide open and Edwards entering his prime, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly must act boldly this offseason. Here are three trades that could push Minnesota over the top and help Edwards deliver the franchise’s first title in 2026.

Go All-In: Trade for Kevin Durant

Trade Proposal

Timberwolves receive:

Kevin Durant

Suns receive:

Julius Randle

Donte DiVincenzo

Rob Dillingham

Luka Garza

2025 first-round pick (via Detroit)

The Wolves’ interest in Kevin Durant is no secret. They aggressively pursued him at the 2025 trade deadline and are expected to renew talks this summer. Durant, even at 36, remains one of the NBA’s most efficient and versatile scorers, averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over the past two seasons. His Olympic connection and mutual respect with Edwards only strengthen the fit.

Pairing Durant with Edwards would instantly give Minnesota the league’s most dynamic wing duo. Durant’s ability to create his own shot, stretch defenses, and function as a secondary playmaker would take immense pressure off Edwards and transform the Wolves’ offense, which ranked just 17th in efficiency last season. Defensively, Durant’s length and experience would bolster an already strong unit anchored by Rudy Gobert.

The price is steep, Randle, DiVincenzo, a promising young guard in Dillingham, and a valuable first-round pick, but Minnesota must consolidate its assets around Edwards’ prime. With Durant and Edwards leading the charge, the Wolves would be legitimate title favorites in 2026.

Upgrade the Backcourt: Trade for Darius Garland

Trade Proposal

Timberwolves receive:

Darius Garland

Cavaliers receive:

Mike Conley

Rob Dillingham

Josh Minott

2025 Detroit first-round pick, 2027 pick swap

Mike Conley has been a steadying presence, but at 37, he can no longer shoulder the offensive load required deep into the playoffs. Enter Darius Garland, a 25-year-old All-Star-caliber point guard with elite shot creation, three-level scoring, and playmaking chops. Garland averaged 19.6 points and 6.5 assists last season and is entering his prime.

Acquiring Garland would give Edwards the backcourt partner he desperately needs, a guard who can break down defenses, run the offense, and take over games when necessary. Garland’s ability to play both on and off the ball complements Edwards’ attacking style, and his youth fits the Wolves’ timeline.

The Cavaliers, facing their own roster questions and luxury tax pressures, could be enticed by a package featuring a veteran leader in Conley, a high-upside rookie in Dillingham, and two first-round assets. For Minnesota, this move secures the long-term future of the point guard spot and adds another dynamic scorer to the mix.

Bolster the Frontcourt: Trade for Jarrett Allen

Trade Proposal

Timberwolves receive:

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers receive:

Naz Reid (sign-and-trade)

2026 second-round pick

Luka Garza

While Rudy Gobert remains an elite defender, Minnesota’s frontcourt depth was exposed in the playoffs. Naz Reid is a fan favorite and a skilled offensive big, but his price tag may soon exceed what the Wolves can afford under the looming second apron. Jarrett Allen, a 26-year-old All-Star center, offers elite rim protection, rebounding, and finishing ability, making him an ideal insurance policy and potential partner for Gobert.

Allen’s $20 million salary is manageable, and his youth and durability would help future-proof the Wolves’ frontcourt. He can anchor bench units or play alongside Gobert in jumbo lineups, giving Minnesota unmatched defensive versatility. For Cleveland, Reid’s floor-spacing and offensive skillset fits better next to Evan Mobley, and the additional pick and depth sweeten the deal.

Why These Trades Work

Adding Durant and Garland gives Minnesota a true Big Three, each capable of creating their own shot and carrying the offense for stretches. This star power and versatility relieve pressure on Edwards and ensure the Wolves have multiple options in crunch time. Garland addresses the Wolves’ glaring need for a secondary creator, while Durant’s presence guarantees efficient scoring at all three levels, significantly boosting the team’s playmaking and scoring capabilities.

Defensively, Allen’s arrival helps the Wolves maintain their elite status, even in the face of injuries or foul trouble, and Durant’s length and versatility further enhance the team’s switchability and rim protection. While these moves would push the Wolves deep into the luxury tax, consolidating talent is the only way to maximize Edwards’ prime and capitalize on the current title window, making these aggressive trades both necessary and strategically sound.