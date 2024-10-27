After starting the year 3-0 and picking up their first road win of the season, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to stay undefeated and maintain their road trip momentum against the New York Knicks. This will be the first of three matchups between the Cavs and Knicks. Both sides meet again in Cleveland in February, and then the Cavs will wrap up the season series at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April. New York won the season series last year, going 2-1 against the Cavs. However, the Cavs will look to get back at the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, especially to keep New York from starting a winning streak against Cleveland.

Both teams will be well-rested heading into this matchup. In their last matchup, the Cavs won against the Washington Wizards 135-116. Meanwhile, in their previous game, the Knicks crushed the Indiana Pacers 123-98 at home. The way New York could clobber Indiana was impressive, especially when they weren't at full strength. The Knicks will be without several key players again against the Cavs, with Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) all sidelined. Moreover, Josh Hart's (ankle) is considered questionable and likely to be a game-time decision, while Miles McBride's (knee) is considered probable.

Achiuwa strained his left hamstring during preseason and will not be reevaluated until early to mid-November. Meanwhile, Robinson had ankle surgery in April but will not return until early 2025. Hart tweaked his ankle in New York's win over Indiana. McBride will try to play through his knee injury after possibly dealing with a hyperextension against the Pacers.

Who will play for the Cavs against the Knicks?

Against New York, Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment), Max Strus (ankle), Luke Travers (G League assignment), and J.T. Thor (G League assignment). Not having Bates, Thor, or Travers isn't surprising. All three need valuable on-court reps to continue their development, and the Cavs don't have the minutes to let them play in the game.

So, while Thor and Travers will practice with the team, they'll wait to get rolling when the NBA G League season starts. Bates, meanwhile, remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season.

Cleveland's matchup with New York will be the fourth straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade will likely start at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place against the Raptors and Pistons and played well in both contests. Look for Wade to keep it up against the Wizards.

Cleveland's matchup with New York will be a test

Although the Cavs are undefeated and their offense is red-hot, Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell wants his teammates to be level-headed. Against New York, the Cavs' superstar leader told his teammates that Cleveland's real first test was about to begin.

“How do I say this,” Mitchell replied when asked about that impromptu postgame message. “We took care of business. We did what we were supposed to do for these three games. But now, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, that’s where we really see what we’re made of as a group and if our habits continue through with tougher opponents and tougher games.

“Not every game’s going to be a 20-point blowout. Just understanding that it’s nice and we’re doing a lot of great things, but also have to keep in mind the tougher tests are coming up.”

Cleveland will face the re-vamped New York Knicks to kick off their test. New York added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to their roster during the offseason. The Knicks' new additions and existing threats will present a challenge. New York can pressure Cleveland on the perimeter with Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. On the inside, Towns can force the Cavs' bigs to be stretched out defensively. If New York mixes up the Cavs enough on defense, it can create an imbalance. Cleveland has to be locked in against New York. If not, they could suffer their first loss of the year.