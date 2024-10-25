The defending champions Boston Celtics blew out the New York Knicks 132-109 on opening night behind Jayson Tatum's double-double of 37 points and ten assists. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson scored 22 points, although new acquisitions Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges only had 12 and 16 points, respectively. On Friday, the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden to host the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated them from the second round last season, and Jalen Brunson remembered his rivalry with Tyrese Haliburton that heated up in an appearance on an episode of WWE Smackdown.

“I should've hit him with the chair,” the Knicks star said during a pregame post conference, as shared by Knicks Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

Knicks vs. Pacers

Jalen Brunson's viral Smackdown moment happened when Tyrese Haliburton joined Logan Paul in the ring, looking for a fight against fan favorite LA Knight. Then, Brunson hopped over the barricade with a steel chair and stood beside Knight, earning a huge pop from the sold-out Garden crowd.

After laying dormant for nearly thirty years, the rivalry between the Knicks and Pacers flared up again in the last postseason. Moreover, the second round series between the two teams went all the way to seven games, with the Pacers ultimately coming out on top.

Pacers legend Reggie Miller even called the games on TNT, reminding audiences of his legendary “eight points in nine seconds” comeback against the Knicks in the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Likewise, Miller also made the infamous “Choke” gesture at legendary film director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee a year prior, though the Pacers eventually lost that series.

Besides appearing with a steel chair at WWE Smackdown, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are looking to bounce back from a crushing loss to get payback against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

The Knicks had brought in more shooting and size in Towns to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, who joined the Thunder in the offseason.

However, the team's identity is rough-nosed defense, and giving up 132 points to the Celtics, nearly breaking an NBA record in the process, is not the way to go. They'll need to figure out the right mix between scoring and defending as they face another high-octane offense in the Pacers.