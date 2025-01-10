Throughout this season, many have doubted the Cleveland Cavaliers even though they remain the best team in the NBA. Some critics dismiss the Cavs' impressive record and statistical performance. It's surprising how boldly they overlook that Cleveland is on pace for 73 wins and currently boasts a better net rating than the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who achieved that exact win total. Instead, analysts like Charles Barkley seem to favor the struggling Philadelphia 76ers, further fueling the skepticism and doubt surrounding the Cavs on a national level.

So, why are so many people skeptical about the Cavaliers? A big reason is their limited exposure on national television. Even though the NBA has started featuring them more on ESPN and TNT this season, Cleveland began the year with the tenth-fewest national TV games. Before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder aired on ESPN, the Cavaliers had only appeared on national television once when they hosted the Orlando Magic. Their only other national appearance was during an NBA Cup matchup against the Boston Celtics on TNT. This lack of visibility contributes to the doubt surrounding the team.

With just their third appearance on national television, the Cavaliers needed to make a strong impression against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams started the season on a high note, but much of the attention was on the Thunder. As the game progressed and the Cavs took control, they embraced the team hashtag, fueled by frustration. Cleveland had to show they were a legitimate contender, especially to those who doubted them the most.

The Cavs showed the national scene why they shouldn't be slept on against the Thunder

Oklahoma City came into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse riding high, having just secured back-to-back victories over two top teams in the Eastern Conference — New York and Boston. They hadn't lost a meaningful game in nearly 40 days, boasting an impressive 15-game winning streak. With the best defense, point differential, and net rating in the NBA, the Thunder represented a formidable challenge. They were undoubtedly one of the toughest matchups for the Cavs early in the season. So, how did Cleveland respond to this challenge?

Like every test they've faced this season, Cleveland passed with flying colors. The Cavs flipped the script against them and showed they are a legitimate threat to make a title run during the playoffs.

“It’s very clear that we belong here,” Donovan Mitchell said. “I don’t think we are waiting for the national media to be like, ‘Oh, they belong.’ For us, we knew, but you’ve got to go out there and prove it, respectfully. We went 31-4, and people still don’t believe. We won tonight, and people still don’t believe it. We’ve got to continue to just be us. We’ve got a lot of talented players, and if you don’t see it by now, then I don’t know what else to say.”

What Cleveland's win over Oklahoma City means on the national level

In addition to making a resounding statement against the Thunder, the Cavs made further NBA history. With the win, the Cavs are the seventh team in league history to win at least 32 of their first 36 games. Four of those won the title. They are 11-0 against the Western Conference. Cleveland leads the NBA in 3-point shooting. They have four players with legitimate All-Star resumes. They are No. 1 in offense and No. 8 in defense, one of five teams in the top 10. The win over the Thunder was the perfect crystalization of all of it, further driving home how impressive this win was.

“Everybody that came in did something positive to affect the game,” Mitchell said. “Whether it was scoring, rebounding, defending, whatever it may be. That’s a team win. That’s what it’s going to take for us to be the team we want to be. This is one game and no championships are won tonight, but this is something to be proud of.

“This isn’t just about one person. This is a group thing. We showed it tonight on the biggest stage. Really proud of everybody. But those three in particular, they did their thing and carried us like three All-Stars do.”

All signs point to the Cavs being a legitimate threat this season. Cleveland typically ignores this praise, treating each game like just another matchup. However, after this win over the Thunder, the Cavs took their mask off despite their biggest doubters.

“We’re relentless,” Darius Garland said. “Best team in the league. This team is great.”