Currently on a two-game losing streak, Donovan Mitchell and the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers hope to right the ship at home when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Last time out, the Cavs lost to the Atlanta Hawks 117-101. The Celtics, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning streak, last beating the Chicago Bulls on the road 138-129.

This will be the second of four meetings between Cleveland and Boston this year. The first time both sides met was in Boston, with the Celtics winning 120-117 despite a spirited second-half effort from the Cavs. Because of the loss, Cleveland will seek revenge against Boston while the Cavs defend home court. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with numerous injuries heading into this matchup, making this a grind for either side.

Who is unavailable for the Celtics against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Boston will be without JD Davison (NBA G League assignment) and Anton Watson (NBA G League assignment). The Celtics' uncertain situation is that Jrue Holiday (thigh), Al Horford (toe), Kristaps Porzingis (tibia), and Derrick White (foot) are all listed as questionable and will likely be game-time decisions.

Boston has a heavy stretch: five games in the next seven days, including two back-to-backs. So, the Celtics will likely stagger their guys so they’re not entirely shorthanded in some games. For example, Porzingis and Horford could stagger Sunday’s game at Cleveland and Monday’s game against the Miami Heat, where the bigs play one game each. Boston could also rest Holiday and lean more on Payton Pritchard instead. All options are on the table for the defending champions.

White’s injury will be something to monitor going forward. He left the Bulls victory early in the third quarter due to the sprain. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla said postgame that White would be fine. So, the questionable status is at least a positive, as it’s likely a day-to-day injury instead of something that would knock him out long-term. Regardless, White's availability will depend on how his toe feels leading up to the action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against Boston?

Like the Celtics, the Cavs will be without several key contributors. Max Strus (ankle) and Dean Wade (ankle) remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Emoni Bates (NBA G League assignment, knee surgery) is still unavailable after offseason knee surgery. Like Bates, JT Thor (NBA G League assignment) and Luke Travers (NBA G League assignment) are also on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs NBA G League affiliate. However, Thor and Travers are healthy enough to play, unlike Bates.

Cleveland's matchup with Atlanta will be the 20th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation. There should be an update on the next steps in Strus's recovery soon. However, head coach Kenny Atkinson has said that Strus is far from returning to the floor.

Wade, meanwhile, suffered an ankle sprain in Cleveland's win over the Charlotte Hornets. The floor-spacing big man was seen exiting the arena in a walking boot postgame. Not having Wade available is a massive blow to a Cavs team dealing with injuries all season. Wade is arguably one of Cleveland's best defenders and would help slow down Boston's perimeter-heavy attack, spearheaded by Jayson Tatum.