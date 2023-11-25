The Lakers and Cavs meet for the first time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

We're back with another prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action. The Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) for the first time this season as both teams are looking to gain positions in their divisional race. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Pacific Division and have won six of their last eight games. Their most recent game was a 104-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks as Kyrie Irving hit a dagger to seal the win. Prior to that, the Lakers reeled off three-straight wins against the Trail Blazers, Rockets, and Jazz. They'll meet the Cavs for the first time as short road underdogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Central Division and they're proving to be a formidable team to give the Bucks a run for their money. Their last game was a tough 96-129 home loss to the Miami Heat. Prior to that, the Cavs notched four-straight wins and even beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home. They'll be slight favorites as LeBron returns to his hometown.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Cavaliers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNets, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers lost a heartbreaker to the Mavericks at home in their last game and it was none other than Kyrie Irving that sent his former teammate LeBron James home with the loss. More impressively, however, was the Lakers' ability to once again shine in the fourth quarter as they overcame a 20-point deficit. This has been a similar theme for them all year as they manage to step up their defensive play down the stretch of every game. They'll be without Rui Hachimura following a nose fracture, so other player will have to make plays off the bench and contribute to the three-point scoring.

To cover this spread on the road, the Lakers will have to be fluid with their offense and score points off assists. Cleveland has a very strong front court on the defensive end, so playing one-on-one basketball with this defense won't get the Lakers too far. Austin Reaves has really picked up his play and has become a huge catalyst for them in passing the ball. I expect him to have a great game today as he'll see meaningful minutes off of the bench. When he's distributing the rock to Anthony Davis, the Lakers become a very tough offense to stop.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

With Darius Garland returning to the lineup after a short injury stint, the Cavaliers were able to reel off four-straight wins. Two of those wins game in back-to-back games against the Nuggets and 76ers. Facing two great defensive teams, the Cavaliers were able to score 120 points in both of those outings as their front court shined both on defense and on offense. They were without Donovan Mitchell in their last game and he'll be listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this one. They certainly felt his absence and their offensive took a massive hit without his scoring abilities in the starting lineup.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will be massive focal points for the Cavaliers in this game. Los Angeles has a very big lineup and they tend to bully teams in the paint. Mobley and Allen are extremely active on both ends of the floor and if they can sync-up defensively, they should pose a ton of issues as the Lakers try to drive the ball inside. On the offensive end, both of them can find their own shot and Mobley will look to space the floor with his rangy shooting.

Final Lakers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game as LeBron heads home for the first time this season. I expect him to have a great game and there's no chance he's playing under his minutes restriction tonight. If both LeBron and Austin Reaves can run the offense smoothly and find easy baskets around the perimeter, they should be able to take control in this game.

It'll be crucial to see whether Donovan Mitchel plays tonight, but he'll give the Cavaliers a huge advantage if he's able to suit up. Nonetheless, I think Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will both have big games and their defense will give Anthony Davis some problems. Let's go with the Cavs to win this game at home.

Final Lakers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -4.5 (-110)