The Cavs maybe without the All-Star guard against the Bulls.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Since the start of January, the Cavs have gone 17-2 and are now in sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference. The returns of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have also sparked this group during their recent stretch.

In their final game ahead of the All-Star break, the Cavs are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. After losing 123-121 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland is looking to start yet another long wing streak before their week-long break. However, Garland is in danger of missing this game after seeing his status downgraded.

Garland, who was not originally on the team's injury report, is now being listed as questionable to play due to an undisclosed illness. Many players around the league have been feeling under the weather as of late, so it appears as if the Cavs guard is the latest player to end up sick.

In eight games since returning from his fractured jaw injury, Garland has averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 assists while seeing roughly 26.5 minutes per game. He has shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from three-point range in this span. Garland has played in a total of 28 games this season, averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Should the Cavs star guard be unable to play on Wednesday night against the Bulls, Caris LeVert and rookie Craig Porter Jr. would see their minutes and roles alongside Donovan Mitchell increase. Porter recently signed a new four-year contract with the team after beginning the year on a two-way deal. It is worth mentioning that Sam Merrill, who would also potentially see his role increase if Garland was ruled out, is also listed as questionable to play due to an illness.

The Bulls are dealing with their own injury concerns, as starting forward Patrick Williams remains sidelined due to a foot injury, and defensive-minded guard Alex Caruso finds himself questionable to play with a toe injury.

Further updates on Garland's status for Wednesday night's game will be provided by the Cavaliers later in the day.