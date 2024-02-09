How has the trade deadline impacted the NBA Power Rankings?

Many are saying that this year's NBA trade deadline was a disappointment due to the fact that many teams made salary dump moves involving players who were waived upon completion of said trades. This was relevant in the case of players such as Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr., Thaddeus Young, and others. However, there was plenty of action across the board, involving some very notable moves. Bojan Bogdanovic and Gordon Hayward were the two notable players to be dealt on Thursday, setting the stage for real championship pushes by the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Power Rankings.

The Knicks are already without Julius Randle, who recently suffered a dislocated shoulder. Now, it appears as if newly acquired OG Anunoby is going to miss sometime after having an elbow procedure done, the team announced recently. At the trade deadline, the Knicks decided to remain aggressive and heavily pursue both Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons because of their two key injuries. New York sees a clear path to the top of the Eastern Conference right now, and with how well this group has been playing, nobody can fault them for surrounding some future assets to win right now.

Bogdanovic and Burks are two veteran players who understand what it takes to win. They will be perfect fits alongside Brunson and Randle when this team is at full strength.

For the Thunder, the time for this young core to rise is right now. Oklahoma City has been the most impressive team this season in terms of expectations entering the year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has grown into a true MVP candidate, Chet Holmgren has been everything this organization hoped for, Jalen Williams should be in the discussion for Most Improved Player, and the Thunder are no longer rebuilding. Sam Presti and the front office recognized this, which is why they went out and made a low-cost move to bring in a key difference-maker on the wing in Hayward.

The Knicks and Thunder were clear winners of the trade deadline, hence their respective spots in the top five of the NBA Power Rankings.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

2023-24 Record: 39-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (2/9), at MIA (2/11), at BKN (2/13), vs. BKN (2/14)

Brad Stevens made it a point of emphasis for the Boston Celtics to add more depth ahead of the trade deadline. As a result, he went out and bought Xavier Tillman Sr. from the Memphis Grizzlies for Lamar Stevens and two future second-round picks in 2027 and 2030. Then, the Celtics acquired former first-round pick Jaden Springer from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2024 second-round pick. Another smaller move was made by Boston, as they dealt Dalano Banton and cash to the Portland Trail Blazers or a protected future second-round pick.

All in all, this was a really solid trade deadline for the Celtics, as they addressed their need for defensive-minded depth in the frontcourt and backcourt. The Celtics remain the best team in the league and at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, with the All-Star break a week away.

2023-24 Record: 34-16, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (2/10), vs. PHI (2/12), vs. CHI (2/14)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 16 of their last 17 games, including eight straight, after taking down the Brooklyn Nets 118-95 on Thursday evening. Although they were involved in some rumors connecting them to Royce O'Neale, the Cavs didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. This team is clicking at the right time, which is why Koby Altman and the Cavaliers' front office did not want to make any significant changes.

Donovan Mitchell also has a lot to do with this decision. Through the months, many have been speculating what the future may hold for Mitchell, despite the notion that he is happy in Cleveland. How the remainder of the 2023-24 season plays out for the Cavs could be very telling as to if Mitchell will look to reach his championship goals and aspirations with a different team.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2023-24 Record: 35-16, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (2/10), vs. SAC (2/11), at ORL (2/13)

The job Presti and the Thunder front office have done through the years is simply remarkable. It just always seems like they are a step ahead of everyone else, and that was apparent at this year's trade deadline. In addition to landing Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets for a bunch of nothing as it relates to their playoff efforts, the Thunder also sent a 2024 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks. Wait, why would the Thunder do a trade like that involving an upcoming draft pick?

Essentially, Oklahoma City has so much draft capital that they have no use for an upcoming first-round pick. Instead, they now get the option of swapping picks in 2028 with the Mavs, who could look much different depending on the career trajectories of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Thunder believe they are going to be in a position to contend for many years to come with Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, which is why there is a ton of value in having a true pick swap with Dallas in 2028.

As things pertain to Hayward, he is going to step in and immediately provide a scoring impact, especially in the second unit. Hayward, a veteran who understands his role at this point in his career, is the perfect addition for this Thunder team.

2023-24 Record: 36-16, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (2/9), at MIL (2/12), vs. SAC (2/14)

Many anticipated the Denver Nuggets staying silent at the trade deadline. Due to their financial situation and having no desire to make any moves involving their championship core, this notion became true. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Health is really the only factor that could hold Denver back from making it back to the Western Conference Finals. While there are many talented teams in the West this season, the Nuggets are still the team to beat. In a seven-game series, there are not many teams that would have a chance at truly taking advantage of Denver.

5. New York Knicks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 33-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (2/10), at HOU (2/12), at ORL (2/14)

The Knicks have moved into the top five of the NBA Power Rankings, despite losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, because of what they did at the trade deadline. Bogdanovic and Burks are two excellent additions for New York since they will provide an instant impact on offense. A top-10 team in both offensive and defensive ratings, the Knicks are going to be arguably the deepest team in the Eastern Conference when Anunoby and Randle return from injuries.

Jalen Brunson and Randle will lead the charge from the opening minutes of the game, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart will fill the gaps on both ends of the floor, and the addition of Bogdanovic on the wing gives the Knicks another 20 points per game scoring weapon to utilize. The Knicks have no weaknesses right now, which is why it is no longer crazy to call them actual championship threats. If they were to play a seven-game series against the Celtics, New York would have a really strong chance at winning.

2023-24 Record: 34-16, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (2/10), vs. MIN (2/12), at GSW (2/14)

The Los Angeles Clippers were dominated by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week. Still, the Clippers are one of the top teams in the league and have been getting things done offensively. Los Angeles has scored at least 120 points in seven of their last 11 games, and Kawhi Leonard has been dominant as of late, averaging 24.9 points per game during this stretch.

No moves were made by the Clippers at the trade deadline this year, even though PJ Tucker publicly made it known he wanted out. Tucker remains on this roster, he will not be asking for a buyout, and the Clippers will now turn their focus toward their pursuit of the NBA Finals.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2023-24 Record: 36-16, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (2/12), at POR (2/13), at POR (2/15)

Tied for the best record in the West, it may come as a shock to see the Minnesota Timberwolves ranked seventh in the NBA Power Rankings. As good as they are defensively, currently leading the league in opponents' scoring (107.1 points per game), the Timberwolves are a very streaky offensive team.

Outside of Anthony Edwards, finding consistent scoring is a struggle. It seems like some of the Wolves' offensive woes have caught up to them as of late with their 4-3 record over their last seven games.

They did bring in veteran Monte Morris at the trade deadline this season, a player that will provide some secondary scoring off the bench while also creating scoring opportunities for others. This was a very nice addition by Tim Connelly,who always viewed Morris as an asset when they were with the Nuggets.

2023-24 Record: 31-21, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (2/10), vs. SAC (2/13), vs. DET (2/14)

The Phoenix Suns have now won three straight games after defeating the Utah Jazz 129-115 on Thursday without Devin Booker. Offensively, everything is beginning to click for the Suns. Now, they will have Royce O'Neale as another weapon to utilize off their bench. O'Neale, a two-way veteran, knows what it takes to win and will be a key role player to help bridge the gaps between Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Booker.

David Roddy was another player the Suns brought in at the deadline, which was certainly an underrated move. With the Memphis Grizzlies, Roddy displayed his strength when attacking the rim from the wing, as well as his shooting abilities from outside. He may not play much, but Roddy is certainly a player to note on Phoenix's bench. Once again, the Suns find themselves inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.

9. New Orleans Pelicans (+3)

2023-24 Record: 30-21, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (2/9), at POR (2/10), at MEM (2/12), vs. WAS (2/14)

Make it four straight wins for the New Orleans Pelicans after they took down the Clippers the other night. The main reason for the Pelicans' rise into the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings is due to their increased defensive activity. After giving up an average of 122 points per game in three straight losses, the Pelicans have surrendered an average of 104.5 points per game to their opponents during this four-game win streak.

Obviously, a lot of attention is cast on the Pelicans' high-powered offense with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. However, defense is where this team formed its identity a couple of seasons ago. Should they continue to be strong on this end of the floor, the Pelicans will have a shot at claiming one of the four spots at the top of the conference standings.

10. Dallas Mavericks (+7)

2023-24 Record: 29-23, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (2/10), vs WAS (2/12), vs. SAS (2/14)

Next to the Knicks and Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks put together a fantastic trade deadline. The Mavs used the 2024 first-round pick they got from the Thunder to acquire big man Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. They then finalized a huge deal to acquire PJ Washington and two second-round picks from the Charlotte Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Dallas now has a rim-protecting big man with Gafford, as well as a key secondary two-way threat who can play three through five on the court with Washington. As long as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving remain healthy, this Mavericks team will lurk in the shadows as a true threat in the NBA Power Rankings.

11. Indiana Pacers (+2)

2023-24 Record: 29-24, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (2/10), at CHA (2/12), at TOR (2/14)

It still seems like the Indiana Pacers are trying to fully figure out who they are as a team since trading for Pascal Siakam. Tyrese Haliburton is still recovering from his hamstring injury, and not being 100 percent certainly has a lot to do with this. Hopefully, Haliburton will be able to take it easy during All-Star Weekend and use the extra time off to fully recover before the season resumes.

At the trade deadline, the Pacers ended up moving on from Buddy Hield, whom they had made available in trade talks in January. After initially moving Hield to the 76ers for Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr., and second-round picks, Indiana flipped Morris and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott. Essentially, Indiana moved one three-point shooting threat for another while acquiring two second-round picks and cash considerations. That is a solid move by the Pacers.

12. Orlando Magic (-2)

2023-24 Record: 28-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (2/10), vs. OKC (2/13), vs. NYK (2/14)

No moves were made by the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline this season, and they began this week with a 26-point loss in South Beach. The Magic believe in who they are, hence the reason for no moves being made.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are growing into a very tough one-two punch to stop in the Eastern Conference, and the Magic remain a very tough team to score in the paint against given all of their length. Currently in the play-in region of the standings, the Magic will need to pick up some wins against teams ranked higher than them in the NBA Power Rankings in order to have a real shot at making the playoffs.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (-4)

2023-24 Record: 33-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (2/9), vs. DEN (2/12), vs. MIA (2/13), at MEM (2/15)

What is going on with the Milwaukee Bucks? Since Doc Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin, who was fired after a 30-13 start to the season, the Bucks have gone 1-5 since he started coaching them. The Bucks are now 33-19 on the season, so I guess it's safe to say Griffin wasn't the problem, right?

Milwaukee is awful on defense, and it just doesn't seem like they care enough. Compared to the team that won the title a few years ago, this Bucks team simply looks burned out, and they can't be bothered to try their best. It is highly unlikely that their only move to bring in Patrick Beverley drastically changes things. In fact, it may make things worse since Damian Lillard and Pat Bev seem to have a history dating back years.

Relationships can be restored, but memories last forever.

14. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

2023-24 Record: 30-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (2/9), at WAS (2/10), at CLE (2/12), vs. MIA (2/14)

The Philadelphia 76ers ended up being very busy at the trade deadline. In addition to acquiring Buddy Hield from the Pacers, the 76ers added Cam Payne in the Pat Bev trade. All of that cost Philadelphia Beverley, Korkmaz, Morris, Jaden Springer, and Danuel House Jr. While they did trade out three second-round picks to get Hield, the 76ers ended up getting three second-round picks back in other trades they made involving House, Springer, and Beverley.

Essentially, Philly got a huge upgrade in the form of Hield on offense at the cost of five bench players. Was this a good move? Hield will surely make his presence felt as a much-needed shooting option for the 76ers, but this team still lacks frontcourt play, with Joel Embiid likely out through the middle of March. Right now, the Sixers are trending down in the NBA Power Rankings and could have a hard time avoiding the play-in tournament.

15. Miami Heat (+3)

2023-24 Record: 28-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (2/11), at MIL (2/13), at PHI (2/14)

A seven-game losing streak has resulted in the Miami Heat winning four of their last five games. The fact of the matter is that three of these wins were in South Beach, and the one on the road was against the Washington Wizards. Miami continues to be a tough team to project in the NBA Power Rankings due to their inconsistent play on offense.

The good news is that Terry Rozier does seem to be finding his groove alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. This will be essential if the Heat are to have any chance of defending their Eastern Conference title.

16. Utah Jazz (-)

2023-24 Record: 25-26, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (2/12), vs. LAL (2/14), vs. GSW (2/15)

At the trade deadline, the Utah Jazz ended up being big sellers. Not only did they give up Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons, but the Jazz also traded Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Overall, Utah did not do bad for themselves, especially since they turned expiring contracts into instant cap relief and an upcoming first-round pick, which could possibly be flipped again in the offseason for value.

Lauri Markkanen is clearly the focus of this franchise. A contract extension will surely be in store for him entering the offseason. As far as things go with the Jazz in the NBA Power Rankings, this team has three key games coming up before the All-Star break. Two games against the Golden State Warriors and a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers give Utah a chance to pull closer to the 6-seed in the Western Conference.

17. Sacramento Kings (-6)

2023-24 Record: 2-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (2/9), at OKC (2/11), at PHX (2/13), at DEN (2/14)

Without Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart, the Detroit Pistons went on the road and beat the Sacramento Kings 133-120 on Wednesday night. This is a low point for the Kings over the last two seasons, as they should be extremely embarrassed that they gave up 133 points to the worst team in the league, record-wise. The Kings couldn't stop a fifth-grade basketball team from scoring against them right now, which explains their freefall in the NBA Power Rankings.

Sacramento made no moves at the trade deadline, they have no reliable scoring outside of De'Aaron Fox, and they are probably the worst defensive team in the NBA. If they are not careful, the Kings are going to miss the postseason.

18. Golden State Warriors (+3)

2023-24 Record: 24-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (2/10), at UTA (2/12), vs. LAC (2/14), at UTA (2/15)

The Golden State Warriors have remained adamant that they have what it takes to be a top team in the Western Conference. At 24-25, they certainly have a lot to prove over their final 33 games this season. However, the Warriors have looked like a completely different team with Draymond Green back in the fold. Golden State has won five of their last six games, and Chris Paul should be back shortly after the All-Star break.

Although they are five games back of the 6-seeded Pelicans at the moment, all it takes is one good week for the Warriors to work their way back into the playoff mix. If any team is capable of doing so, it is this championship-bred group led by Stephen Curry, who recently had the quietest 42-point game with 11 made threes. Just another casual night for the best shooter mankind has ever seen.

19. Los Angeles Lakers (-4)

2023-24 Record: 27-26, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (2/9), vs. DET (2/13), at UTA (2/14)

The Los Angeles Lakers really needed to make some sort of move to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline. No moves were made.

Now, the Lakers find themselves just one win above .500 on the season, and they are trending down in the NBA Power Rankings. Like the Kings, if Los Angeles is not careful, they will end up missing the playoffs. If they miss the playoffs, LeBron James is gone and will pursue other opportunities in the offseason, with his son Bronny possibly entering the league via the draft. These are trying times for James and the Lakers.

20. Chicago Bulls (+3)

2023-24 Record: 25-27, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (2/10), at ATL (2/12), at CLE (2/14)

The Chicago Bulls continue to hang around in the play-in region of the Eastern Conference standings. Although they have won four of their last six games, the Bulls are not anything to be fearful of. This is why it came as a shock to many when the trade deadline passed and this team made no moves. A bottom-tier team in the NBA Power Rankings and was expected to sell, Chicago retained Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond.

There seems to be a divide in this front office regarding what direction the franchise should go. Change is inevitable, and when the Bulls miss the playoffs, moves will be made in the offseason.

21. Houston Rockets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 23-27, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (2/9), at ATL (2/10), vs. NYK (2/12), at MEM (2/14)

Other than trading for Steven Adams, who is out for the season, the Houston Rockets were quiet at the trade deadline. They have also lost 11 of their last 16 games. The Rockets have lost their step defensively, and their approach on offense seems all out of sorts in terms of flow.

Is this a team that wants to play fast with athletes like Jalen Green, Jabari SMith Jr., and Cam Whitmore, or does Ime Udoka want to be more patient? Until this question is answered and Houston proves who they are, this young team is going to struggle to find their identity.

22. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

2023-24 Record: 22-29, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (2/9), vs. HOU (2/10), vs. CHI (2/12), at CHA (2/14)

Will Dejounte Murray be traded? This was the key question everyone was asking ahead of the trade deadline. Murray isn't the only player whose future is in question past the deadline, as Trae Young's future is now very much up in the air after the Atlanta Hawks failed to make any sort of move.

The Hawks want to cut costs, and they will do so in the offseason. Whether or not they will enter a full-blown rebuild and move both star guards is the key question to keep tabs on moving forward. At 22-29, the Hawks are a bottom-10 team in the NBA Power Rankings.

23. Toronto Raptors (+1)

2023-24 Record: 18-33, Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (2/9), vs. CLE (2/10), vs. SAS (2/12), vs. IND (2/14)

Congratulations to Scottie Barnes on being named an All-Star Game replacement. This is the only thing that has gone right for the Toronto Raptors this season.

The Raptors ended up being the busiest team in the trade market this season, moving on from Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and Kira Lewis Jr. Now, the Raptors have Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett as their focal points next to Barnes, as well as Kelly Olynyk, whom they will likely look to keep long-term.

What direction Toronto goes from here and what they decide to do with Bruce Brown in the offseason will set the stage for their immediate future.

24. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

2023-24 Record: 20-31, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (2/10), vs. BOS (2/13), at BOS (2/14)

While on the topic of teams with no identity, we might as well talk about the Brooklyn Nets. Ben Simmons is back, and he has looked good so far in his limited games. The same can't be said for the rest of this team, which is getting beaten up by every other team in the NBA Power Rankings.

The Nets are a team that is transitioning right now. Mikal Bridges is their future, but this team is still lacking a true star. Expect Brooklyn to be aggressive in their search for more talent entering the offseason after they moved Royce O'Neale and Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline.

25. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2023-24 Record: 15-36, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (2/10), vs. MIN (2/13), vs. MIN (2/15)

If you watched the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Pistons in overtime on Thursday night, you are a true NBA fan. In the battle of irrelevant teams with nothing to play for except pride, the Blazers blew a 23-point lead and lost by six points to the Pistons. I guess Detroit is the best team in the league this week after picking up two straight road wins over the Kings and Blazers.

What is going on right now?

26. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2023-24 Record: 10-42, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (2/10), at TOR (2/12), at DAL (2/14)

Devin Vassell is a really good player. Victor Wembanyama is going to win Rookie of the Year. However, the San Antonio Spurs are terrible.

The Spurs are a bottom-five team in the NBA Power Rankings that is rebuilding with very few impactful players right now. This team will continue to develop for the rest of the season in hopes of achieving growth over the summer.

27. Memphis Grizzlies (-1)

2023-24 Record: 18-34, Upcoming schedule: at CHA (2/10), vs. NOP (2/12), vs. HOU (2/14), vs. MIL (2/15)

Jacob Gilyard, Vince Williams Jr., John Konchar, Trey Jemison, and Santi Aldama made up the Memphis Grizzlies starting group the other night against the Knicks. At this point, the Grizzlies look like they are comfortable tanking and contending for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, with Ja Morant and others out indefinitely.

The Grizzlies cut costs at the trade deadline, sending Xavier Tillman Sr. to the Celtics, Steven Adams to the Rockets, and David Roddy to the Suns. They also waived Victor Oladipo. Zach Kleiman and this front office now eye the offseason, a time where Memphis will surely make moves to vastly increase what they hope to be a return to the playoffs during the 2024-25 season.

28. Detroit Pistons (+2)

2023-24 Record: 8-43, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (2/10), at LAL (2/13), at PHX (2/14)

Wait a second. Have the Detroit Pistons won two straight games? We need to get to the All-Star break fast because something is not right! The Pistons, now 8-43 on the year, have won back-to-back games for the first time since October.

A quarter of Detroit's wins this season have come in their last two games. The Pistons made many changes at the trade deadline, some of which made many scratch their heads, like the Bogdanovic and Burks trade with the Knicks, seeing as they did not get a first-round pick.

Nonetheless, the Pistons have won two in a row and moved up out of the No. 30 hole in the NBA Power Rankings.

29. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2023-24 Record: 10-40, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (2/9), vs. MEM (2/10), vs. IND (2/12), vs. ATL (2/14)

There are always great storylines that come out of the trade deadline. For the Charlotte Hornets, their storyline is that they traded PJ Washington for Grant Williams and Seth Curry. Williams went to school in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Curry was born in Charlotte.

Better yet, Dell Curry, Seth's father, is the color commentator for the Hornets' broadcasts. Seth now gets to play in front of his father, as Grant gets to return to the city he went to high school in.

30. Washington Wizards (-2)

2023-24 Record: 9-41, Upcoming schedule: at BOS (2/9), vs. PHI (2/10), at DAL (2/12), at NOP (2/14)

The Washington Wizards are bad. Now, with the Pistons winning two straight games, the Wizards are in danger of owning the worst record in the league.

Kyle Kuzma was not traded, Tyus Jones was not traded, and the Wizards gave up Daniel Gafford for a first-round pick at the trade deadline. What are they doing?

At this point, the Wizards need to just move forward with the mindset of not being “that team,” as Kuzma called the Pistons not too long ago.