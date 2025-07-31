The New York Mets made a splash Wednesday, transforming a thin bullpen into one of the league’s strongest groups. New York added relievers Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley in trades ahead of Thursday’s deadline. While the team improved with the big, headline-grabbing moves, the Mets are reportedly not done upgrading the roster.

New York plans on remaining active after adding Rogers and Helsley, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. The Mets’ beat reporter was told the team is still looking to bring in a bat before the deadline.

David Steans, New York’s president of baseball operations, made it clear that the team would focus on beefing up the bullpen at the trade deadline. It’s safe to say Stearns has checked that box. Now attention will shift to adding offense.

Mets look to add offense after bolstering bullpen via trades

The Mets are considered the frontrunner to land Luis Robert Jr. in a trade. Despite struggling this season, the Chicago White Sox’s center fielder boasts a tantalizing skillset. He had 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases in his All-Star 2023 campaign. However, he’s dropped off considerably over the last two years, playing for a bad White Sox team.

Robert is slashing .206/.296/.348 with an OPS+ of 80 and 0.7 bWAR in 87 games this season. The Mets believe in the talent though, and hope a change of scenery unlocks Robert’s substantial potential.

Should a deal for Chicago’s Gold Glover fail to come to fruition, New York is also keeping an eye on Cedric Mullins. The Baltimore Orioles’ veteran brings similar tools to the table. He has 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases for Baltimore in 90 games this season. And he’s collected 30 steals three times in his eight-year career, joining the 30/30 club in 2021.

The Mets landed Juan Soto on a massive $765 million contract over the offseason and they're looking to build around the superstar. While Soto signed a 15-year pact with the team, New York has apparently decided that this is the year they’re going all in, as Stearns and company remain busy ahead of the deadline.

The Mets heated up at the end of July with a seven-game winning streak, taking the lead in the division. However, New York lost its third straight game Wednesday, getting swept by the San Diego Padres. Thanks to the Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Mets maintained their half-game lead in the NL East.