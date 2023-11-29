Cavs star Donovan Mitchell found a silver lining in Cleveland's failure to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament despite crushing the Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers stomped the Atlanta Hawks 128-105 on Tuesday night, leading the Cavs to finish group play in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament with a 3-1 record and a plus-29 point differential. But it wasn’t enough to advance to the eight-team knockout round.

After the game, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell reflected on Cleveland's failure to advance, and chose to see the silver lining, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“You want to play, win the championship, make the extra bread, but you look at the little things that we’ve done over the past few days and that’s what we want to continue to build on,” star guard Donovan Mitchell said following the win. “We didn’t get this championship so now the main goal is to focus on the next one and continue to build. I’m not going to sit here and be upset because at the end of the day we won. That’s the end goal. This was a good win.”

While the Cavs gave a total team effort in their win over the Hawks, their NBA In-Season-Tournament fate rested in the hands of other teams in their group. It didn't happen, and it would have been nice for Cleveland to advance to the next round, but ultimately, they've got to be happy with the way they handled the Hawks.

The Cavs have dealt with injuries to key players such as Mitchell, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, and more this season. For the team to be 10-8 after two-straight wins is a position they're glad to be in after the slow start to the season.

Up next for the Cavs: They host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.