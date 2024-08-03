After signing a three-year, $150.3 million max extension in July, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell can't wait for the 2024-25 campaign to begin. Mitchell is coming off last year's 4-1 Eastern Conference semifinal series loss to the champion Boston Celtics when a left calf strain forced the five-time All-Star to miss Games 4 and 5.

The seven-year veteran, who is said to be watching the playoffs on his X, formerly known as Twitter, page, is excited to return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavs.

“Sitting here watching the playoffs… man, I can't wait to play in front of ya'll this year #LetemKnow.”

Known as one of the loudest arenas in the NBA, Cavs fans had plenty to cheer for this past season, and Donovan Mitchell played a major part, leading Cleveland to the Eastern Conference semifinal round for the first time since the LeBron James-led Cavs reached the NBA Finals in 2018.

Averaging 26.6 points while shooting at a 46.2% clip, 36.8% from deep, Donovan turned in one of his best seasons despite missing 28 games due to a lingering left knee injury. Still, he averaged career-bests in assists (6.1), rebounds (5.1), and steals (1.8).

Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson replaces J.B. Bickerstaff

After four seasons as head coach, the Cleveland Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff, and hired former Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson. A move some speculate played a role in their superstar, Donvan Mitchell, a restricted free agent, to commit long-term.

Atkinson, whose last head coaching job was with the Brooklyn Nets between 2016-20, joined the Los Angeles Clippers' coaching staff in 2020-21, and has worked on the Warriors' Steve Kerr's staff for the past three seasons.

“Kenny brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of player development, and a relentless work ethic that aligns with the vision we have for this franchise. His innovative approach will instill a style of play and brand of basketball that will give us a chance for sustainable success, and ultimately compete for championships,” Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said previously, per NBA.com. “His familiarity coaching alongside some of the NBA's best elevates this partnership and we are excited that Kenny will guide our team and help us achieve our goals both on and off the court.”

Atkinson, in his first head coaching job in four years, is thrilled to take on the task of taking a second-round playoff team to the next level.

“This is an incredible opportunity to lead an already talented young roster with an equally bright future,” Atkinson said… “I've seen firsthand and had to prepare for this group as an opposing coach, and the task was not easy. I'm so excited to now be on this side of the ledger to help continue moving this team forward.”