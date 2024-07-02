Although the Cleveland Cavaliers got Donovan Mitchell to sign a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension, the organization cannot remain complacent. With Mitchell putting pen to paper, he also put the Cavs under pressure to build a team around him that can compete for a championship.

Sources tell ClutchPoints that part of Mitchell's long-term commitment to Cleveland was based on his belief that the Cavs could accomplish this and would remain his best destination. However, since Cleveland is somewhat limited financially and in terms of assets, it could lead to difficult conversations as the offseason rolls along. While the Cavs have made it clear up to this point that they don't plan on breaking up their core foundation between Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland may need to consider breaking up the band to build a title contender.

But before they get to that point, the Cavs have options that can add depth on the margins and help solidify a championship-caliber rotation. Cleveland can utilize portions of a $12.9 million non-tax mid-level exception, portions of a $4.7 million biannual exception, and veteran minimum deals, all of which can play a part in Cleveland's next steps they must take to continue building around Mitchell.

Who could the Cavs sign in free agency?

Buddy Hield – SG/SF, Unrestricted Free Agent

Although the Philadelphia 76ers traded three second-round picks to acquire Buddy Hield, it's clear they've moved on from the sharpshooter after spending most of their available cap space to acquire Paul George and other role players. While Hield might've disappointed in his brief stint in Philadelphia, regardless of his Game 6 heater, he still could be an attractive piece to complement what Cleveland has assembled.

Hield no longer projects as a starter, but his high-volume three-point shooting makes him a very effective bench option, something the Cavs could use more of from its bench. Overall, Hield is a career 40% 3-point shooter and would give Cleveland another legitimate threat from long range under new head coach Kenny Atkinson's three-point heavy offensive system.

But it is fair to question whether Hield can be a big-time player when the lights are bright. Against the New York Knicks, Hield hesitated to stretch the floor for the Sixers, even when he was left wide open on the perimeter. Regardless of seeing playoff ghosts, if the Cavs want to sign Hield in free agency, they'll likely have to use 100% of their $12.9 million non-tax mid-level exception due to his pedigree as a three-point marksman. Using all of a finite resource on one player who might not step up could make any team a bit uneasy, but if Hield can remain consistent, there won't be any buyer's remorse in the long term.

Daniel Theis- PF/C, Unrestricted Free Agent

Cleveland general manager Mike Gansey admitted that acquiring a reliable backup big man behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is a priority for the Cavs this offseason. Since Cleveland missed out on signing Jalen Smith, another attractive, albeit cheaper, option could be free agent big man Daniel Theis.

A mobile big man who sets solid screens, can finish out of the pick-and-roll, can spot up from three, and protect the rim on the other side of the court, Theis has a little bit of everything in his skillset to complement the Cavs' big men. Due to his reliability on either end of the floor, Theis can serve as the de-facto center whenever Cleveland rests Mobley and Allen.

But with his ability to stretch the floor, Theis can play alongside either Cavs big man as well, allowing Cleveland to be even more versatile with their lineups. Due to his age, Theis wouldn't command as much as younger free agents with his skillset would. Realistically, the Cavs could use nearly all their $4.7 million biannual exception to land Theis and finally have a solid answer behind Mobley and Allen.

Spencer Dinwiddie – PG/SG, Unrestricted Free Agent

Cleveland needs a reliable backup point guard to support the Cavs whenever something happens to injury-prone guard Darius Garland, and Spencer Dinwiddie could be the perfect solution. Sure, he only played in 28 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, where Dinwiddie averaged just 6.8 points in 24.2 minutes while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor. However, Dinwiddie saw his career surge under the tutelage of Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson while both were with the Brooklyn Nets and could bounce back in a fresh environment.

If Dinwiddie can bounce back from career-low scoring numbers, he would be a solid piece off the bench who can play instead of Garland and Mitchell. Due to Dinwiddie's size and perimeter defensive ability, he can also share the floor with one or both members of the Cavs' superstar backcourt, giving Cleveland even more roster flexibility and creativity.

Like Theis, due to his age and a not-so-great end to his season, the Cavs could sign Dinwiddie for a portion or the entirety of their $4.7 million biannual exception. It would be worth the gamble for Cleveland, especially with Atkinson running the show, and help push the Cavs closer toward title contention.