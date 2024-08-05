The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2024 NBA free agency period with a clear mandate: retain their core and build around it. With a young, talented roster and a promising future, the pressure was on to make the right moves. Did they succeed? Let’s break down their free agency haul and assign grades for each key player.

2024 Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason So Far

The key achievement for the Cavs this offseason was securing Donovan Mitchell's extension. Sure, it wasn't the long-term commitment they desired. Still, Mitchell's new deal buys Cleveland at least a year, possibly two, to reshape the roster into a conference finals contender.

However, their approach has been conservative. Reports indicate no serious trade considerations for either Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland. Keeping both doesn't make sense in a wing-heavy league. Allen's contract is valuable, and Evan Mobley's postseason performance suggests he's ready to be a full-time center. Additionally, Cleveland hasn't added any veterans or made significant moves.

Mitchell's shorter extension adds pressure to make changes. If the Cavs are a No. 5 seed by February, the urgency will increase. The past two postseasons suggest this roster isn't ready to challenge the conference's elite. Eventually, changes are necessary.

Hiring Kenny Atkinson is one change. He fits well with the current players. Allen thrived under Atkinson in Brooklyn, and he's experienced with multiple ball-handlers in a pick-and-roll-heavy offense. Despite Mitchell's extension being a win, it's hard to credit Cleveland too much for this offseason.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Cleveland Cavaliers signed in the 2024 NBA Free Agency.

Extending Donovan Mitchell

The Cavs and star guard Donovan Mitchell have agreed to an extension as of July 7. The deal, reportedly worth three years and $150.3 million, keeps the five-time All-Star with the Cavs and out of free agency. That said, it doesn't completely remove his player option for after the next season. The extension includes a $54 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

This new deal allows Mitchell to potentially become a free agent in three years. It raises the urgency for the Cavs to compete for a title. Additionally, it sets him up to reach the 10-year criteria. That makes him eligible for a subsequent extension worth $380 million.

Mitchell has been a dynamic scorer and key player since joining the Cavs via a trade with the Utah Jazz in 2022. He has led Cleveland from a Play-In Tournament team to a consistent playoff contender. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Mitchell has been an All-Star in both seasons with Cleveland and set a franchise record with a 71-point game against the Chicago Bulls in the 2022-23 season.

Grade: A

Extending Evan Mobley

The Cavs have signed former third overall pick Evan Mobley to a multi-year extension. Mobley played only 50 games last season due to injuries but maintained strong averages of 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. His assists (3.2 per game) and shooting percentages (57.9 percent overall and 37.3 percent from three-point range) were career highs.

Mobley earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2021-22 and All-Defensive First Team honors in 2022-23. Too bad that he was not eligible for awards last season due to not meeting the 65-game minimum. Securing Mobley long-term is crucial for the Cavs. His development alongside Mitchell creates a formidable duo.

Grade: A

Extending Jarrett Allen

Center Jarrett Allen has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Cavaliers. Acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade on January 14, 2021, Allen has been a consistent performer for Cleveland, averaging 15.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.23 blocks per game in his time with the team.

He holds the highest career field goal percentage in Cavaliers history (.642) and ranks in the franchise's top 15 in several categories. These include blocks, total rebounds, offensive rebounds, and defensive rebounds. Over his NBA career, Allen has played in 486 regular-season games with averages of 12.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.30 blocks per game. He was also named an NBA All-Star in 2022.

Remember that Allen's extension represents a significant financial commitment, potentially limiting future flexibility. In addition, his age and potential make it a calculated risk that should benefit the team.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Cavaliers have shown a clear commitment to building a competitive team this offseason. By securing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen with extensions, the Cavs have solidified their core and set the stage for continued growth and success. Each move addresses crucial needs and aligns with the team's long-term vision. Sure, some risks are involved. That said, the potential rewards make these investments worthwhile. As the new season approaches, the Cavs' roster looks more balanced and prepared to challenge the Eastern Conference elite, giving fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.