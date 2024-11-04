Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined heading into the second NBA regular season matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo was ruled as a game-time decision earlier in the day, but the Greek Freak was ultimately ruled out due to a right adductor injury. The Bucks' loss is the Cavs' gain for a team trying to tie a franchise record. But even with Antetokounmpo sidelined, Cleveland isn't out of the woods yet with Milwaukee superstar Damian Lillard available.

With Antetokounmpo out, Lillard will lead the Bucks' offense exclusively. That could be disastrous for the Cavs. The last time these two teams met, Lillard went bombs away and torched Cleveland's defense. In nearly 39 minutes of action, Lillard had 41 points on 13 of 24 shooting, connecting on 1o of his 15 three-point attempts. But with Antetokounmpo now sidelined, the Cavs could see Lillard's numbers hit another level, which could spell disaster for Cleveland's undefeated start.

Thankfully, the Cavs are aware of the damage Lillard did to their defense last time they played the Bucks. The Bucks scored 123.7 points per 100 possessions when Lillard was on the floor. A supercharged Lillard could flip the script because Milwaukee only lost 114-113 to Cleveland the last time these teams played. It's a puzzle that would keep most coaches up at night. However, heading into the matchup, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson appears to have a plan to keep Lillard in check – especially with Antetokounmpo sidelined.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson's plan to defend Bucks superstar Damian Lillard

“We've made adjustments and will have to do a better job executing,” Atkinson said pre-game. “But there was one where he pulled up from 40, and I think Evan [was defending him]. I'm yelling at Evan, ‘Man, you got to get out there.' It's tough. But the new part of the NBA is stopping the three.”

Cleveland could have an advantage with a change to their starting lineup in executing. With Cavs forward Dean Wade out due to illness, defensive stud Isaac Okoro will start at small forward. When both teams last played, Okoro helped throw off Lillard's rhythm after the guard started the game red-hot. When Okoro was defending Lillard, the Bucks guard was held to six points on 2 of 5 shooting. More importantly, in the 7 minutes and 29 seconds, Okoro defended Lillard, but the Milwaukee guard only hit on one of his four three-point attempts.

However, it won't be just Okoro who has to slow Lillard down. It will be a collective effort on Cleveland's part. Of the Cavs players available for Game 2 that played in the first matchup, here's how they defended Lillard:

Darius Garland – 8 points, 2 of 2 shooting, 2 of 2 from three-point range

Donovan Mitchell – 3 points, 1 of 1 shooting, 1 of 1 from three-point range

Evan Mobley – 12 points, 4 of 7 shooting, 3 of 4 from three-point range

Jarrett Allen – 3 points, 1 of 2 shooting, 1 of 1 from three-point range

Isaac Okoro – 6 points, 2 of 5 shooting, 1 of 4 from three-point range

Sam Merrill – 3 points, 1 of 2 shooting, 0 of 1 from three-point range

Georges Niang – 5 points, 2 of 2 shooting, 1 of 1 from three-point range

Ty Jerome – No matchup data available.

Craig Porter Jr. – No matchup data available.

How Cleveland can keep it from being Dame Time at home

Like the last time the Cavs played the Bucks, Atkinson will likely match Lillard minute-for-minute with Okoro. There is some risk involved with that gamble if Okoro gets into foul trouble. However, with Lillard's volatility last time against Cleveland, the gamble might be all they have.

Otherwise, it'll be a healthy dose of Mobley defending Lillard and, as Atkinson said, the Cavs tightening up on the star guard. It'll be a tough matchup for Cleveland, even if the game is at home. However, if the Cavs want to make franchise history, putting a cap on Lillard is the only way to keep the Bucks from rolling.