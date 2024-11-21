The Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in an action-packed matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Cleveland has just come off a streak-ending loss to the Boston Celtics. The Cavs put on an impressive two-way performance to beat the Pelicans 129-120. Rookie forward Jaylon Tyson had a historical day, achieving a feat not seen since Brad Daugherty in the late 80s.

In his first career start, became the first Cavs rookie to tally at least 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in a single game since Brad Daugherty on April 4. 1987 (20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals against the Boston Celtics), per the Cavaliers Basketball Communications Department.

Jaylon Tyson was not the only one who had a standout performance on Wednesday. Ty Jerome, who filled in for the injured Darius Garland, scored a team-high 29 points. Jerome received help from Jarrett Allen, who notched a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. Allen's frontcourt partner Evan Mobley amassed nine points and seven rebounds.

It seems Darius Garland's absence did not slow the Cavaliers down too much against the Pelicans. Head coach Kenny Atkinson discussed the decision for Cleveland to sit him out on Wednesday:

“He took a bad fall last night,” said Atkinson, per ClutchPoints' Evan Dammarell. “[Keeping him out tonight was a] collaborative decision. We all got together, including Darius. So yeah, he’ll sit this one out.”

Atkinson further revealed an eye-opening stat that Garland has achieved through his first several games of the 2024-25 season, making his absence even more of a positive:

“He’s run the tenth most miles in the league,” Atkinson said about Garland, per Dammarell. “We’ve run him hard to spectacular results.”

“We’re all tired because we’re all doing this job,” Atkinson added. “I just don’t know how they do it—seventeen games in 29 days. The league is playing faster. … So it’s just amazing. It just speaks to the athletes that we have.”

Can the Cavs continue to play well with everything on their plates?