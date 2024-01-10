Tristan Thompson embarks on another journey

Watching the Special Olympics might be one of the most heartwarming experiences a person can go through. Seeing all the smiles, the healthy competition and the inclusivity, one would definitely be urged to contribute to the cause. Recently, NBA player Tristan Thompson has been named the organization's Global Ambassador. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man spoke on how excited he is to be working with an organization that empowers those with disabilities.

“This is a great opportunity to support an amazing organization, but also use my platform and voice to help support athletes with intellectual disabilities,” Thompson said, as per TMZ. “As a Global Ambassador, I will help inspire others to be more inclusive and take action to help change the stereotypes that exist for people with disabilities.”

Rising to fame as a key player in the Cavs‘ 2016 championship, Thompson has a platform that he will use to promote the organization. Additionally, he is expected to work with various entities worldwide in connection to the Special Olympics.

Thompson is now the fourth active NBA player to be named ambassador. Among those currently representing the organization are Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and Andre Drummond.

Tristan Thompson's personal connection to children with special needs

It may come as no surprise as to why Thompson decided to embark on this journey. His desire to help those disabled stems from within his own home. The 12-year NBA veteran currently takes care of his younger brother, Amari, who was born with disabilities.

He may be nearing the twilight of his NBA career, but Tristan Thompson continues his hard work off the court — this time in a different form.