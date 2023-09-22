Tristan Thompson has gained temporary guardianship of his 17-year-old brother Amari Douglas Thompson. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the move allows Tristan “all the powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have, such as managing Amari's finances, traveling with him both in the U.S. and internationally, applying for American citizenship, deciding living arrangements and obtaining legal counsel.”

Tristan's ex, Khloé Kardashian, opened up about letting Tristan and Amari stay with her amid their mother Andrea Thompson's sudden death in January. Andrea was 53 and lived in Toronto when she died of a heart attack.

“Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day,” the Good American founder said about his mother on an episode of ‘The Kardashians'. “Andrea is only 53 years old and she leaves behind four boys: Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. And Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively.”

Khloe added that what happened to Tristan's home at the time felt like a sign that she could be able to help him during his loss.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in the episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

Khloé and Tristan share two children together: daughter True and son Tatum. Tristan also has son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

After Tristan stayed with Khloé he thanked her family for helping him during the difficult time.

“Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

The temporary custody will go until Dec. 5, 2023.