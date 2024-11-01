The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up a two-game homestand facing a familiar foe: the Orlando Magic. Last season, the Cavs and Magic squared off in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. With Cleveland winning the series 4-3, Orlando will be heading in with revenge on their mind.

But unlike last year's playoff matchup, this regular-season battle won't be rough and gritty. Instead, both teams will be more dynamic offensively after either side's moves during the offseason. Cleveland will get everything from Orlando in this matchup – especially with the Magic wanting to prove last year isn't the new norm. Here's how the Cavs can maintain control of the game from wire to wire.

The Magic and the Cavs have become more modern on offense

The first-round series between Cleveland and Orlando didn't feel over until the Cavs found life on offense during Game 7. By the time the series closed, it was clear that the Magic were a young team. However, it was even clearer that Orlando was critically flawed on offense.

To address this, the Magic made offensive-centric moves during the offseason. Orlando signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets to add some much-needed shooting depth. Five games into the season, Caldwell-Pope is only averaging 5.6 points and only hitting on 16.7% of his three-point attempts. Regardless, Caldwell-Pope is the Magic's seventh-best scoring threat regarding points per game. With his track record as an elite perimeter threat, his paltry perimeter percentages won't last forever.

Cleveland, meanwhile, brought in Kenny Atkinson to revitalize their offense. While he can't play on the floor, Atkinson has made the Cavs lethal on offense five games into the season. Under Atkinson, Cleveland's three-point shooting is red-hot. It's led to the NBA's best offense, and with a team as much defensive grit as Orlando, it could make all the difference.

Orlando lacks their biggest star against Cleveland



Paolo Banchero has looked like one of the best players in the league through the first five games. Recently, he had an impressive 50-point outing, carrying the Magic to an incredible 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers. Heading into this matchup, Banchero was initially listed as questionable against Cleveland. However, soon after, reports shared that Banchero is out indefinitely with a torn right oblique. He is to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Not having Banchero, Orlando's leading scorer, takes the wind out of the Magic's sails against the Cavs. Orlando has needed Banchero on the court to be good. They’ve been 9.1 points better, including 19.8 points higher in their offensive rating with him on the floor. Without him, they’ve registered a 97.9 offensive rating.

Banchero is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season. With him unavailable against Cleveland, it'll be easier for the Cavs to defend the Magic. However, Cleveland should expect Orlando to hit them with some defensive grit. If the Cavs aren't careful, this could turn into a rock fight.

Jarrett Allen is continuing to step up for the Cavs

During their undefeated start to the season, Cleveland's MVP has been big man Jarrett Allen. The Cavs center has averaged 17.8 points on 79.1% shooting, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. While they might not be the flashiest numbers, Allen's consistency, his most significant attribute, can't be tracked by counting stats.

Night in and night out, Allen hustles away on defense, keeping Cleveland among the NBA's very best. Conversely, the All-Star big man remains accurate and low maintenance, giving the Cavs a bread-and-butter play whenever he's rolling toward the basket.

A consistent and reliable presence like Allen is a godsend for any team. Thankfully, for the Cavs' sake, Allen is one of one. Perhaps this year will be the year Allen earns his second All-Star appearance. But even if he doesn't, his teammates will always view him like the star that he is. Cleveland will need Allen to take care of business against Orlando.