One of the rising stars in the NBA is going to be stuck on the sidelines for a while. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero suffered a torn right oblique in Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls and will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Banchero landed on the injury report on Thursday and was assigned a questionable designation for Friday's road matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. A short-term recovery has quickly and cruelly been dismissed, however.

The Rookie of the Year totaled 81 points and 20 rebounds in his last two games combined, immediately taking the next leap in his career trajectory. His absence obviously hampers a young Magic squad that is looking to build on an impressive 2023-24 campaign, but it is also devastating for basketball fans.

Banchero is averaging 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists while shooting nearly 50 percent through five games. Although it is a minuscule sample size, Banchero is looking like a man on a mission. And that mission is catapulting the Magic firmly into relevancy for the first time in over a decade.

A playoff berth and admirable showing against the Cavaliers this past spring marked a significant turning point for Orlando, but surpassing 45 wins for a second straight year would serve as strong evidence that the team is going to be a consistent presence in the Eastern Conference for the seasons to come. Those ambitions heavily depend on Banchero's health, though.

Can the Magic hang on without Paolo Banchero?

The franchise pillar can only pray for and work towards a complete and ideally swift recovery. He cannot allow this injury obstacle to significantly affect his mindset. The Magic still view Banchero as a leader, so he needs to exude confidence even from the bench. Fortunately, the front office has done a stalwart job of stockpiling talent.

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are both core members of the team who are still developing in their own right. They might be able to shoulder a bigger offensive workload and keep Orlando above the danger zone for the next several weeks. The veteran leadership of two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could come in handy, too.

Prevailing against the undefeated Cavs without their best player is a daunting task, to say the least, but the Magic's primary focus should be discovering a new identity in light of the Paolo Banchero news. Hopefully, it will not be one they have to embody for more than a month.