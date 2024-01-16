The Cavs need to sign a warm body ASAP.

With the NBA trade deadline looming, the Cleveland Cavaliers have some roster decisions to make. Granted, most of it will come as things get closer to February 8, the last day any team can agree to a trade. But, in the immediate future, the Cavs must sign an additional player to their roster by Thursday, January 18.

According to the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are obligated to carry a minimum of 14 players during the course of the regular season. However, they can drop to 13 players for up to two weeks. On January 4, Cleveland announced that they had agreed to a buyout of Ricky Rubio's contract. Although Rubio never played for the Cavs this season, he still occupied a roster spot and left Cleveland with only 13 players signed to a regular NBA contract when he was released.

With the deadline looming, who could the Cavs sign to satisfy the NBA's requirement for a minimum of 14 players on their active roster? The most sensible option is one Cleveland knows quite well: rookie point guard Craig Porter Jr., who is currently playing on a two-way deal.

While the Cavs have three players signed to two-way contracts, Craig Porter Jr., Emoni Bates, and Isaiah Mobley, their contracts don't count toward the required minimum player amount. But unlike Bates or Mobley, Porter Jr. isn't a typical two-way player, needing to spend time between the Cavs and the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate.

Simply put, Porter Jr. has showcased regularly during his rookie season that he's more NBA-ready than some initially thought. In 25 appearances for Cleveland, including five starts, Porter Jr. has averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. With Rubio not with the team, Porter Jr. emerged as the Cavs' backup point guard of the future, especially whenever Darius Garland was sidelined due to injury.

Porter Jr. isn't a perfect backup guard, considering his outside shot is still a work in progress. But, when there are nights he attacks Joel Embiid at the rim or breaks down Nikola Jokic in isolation, the fear Porter Jr. plays without more than showcases he's ready to join Cleveland on a more regular basis.

But, considering the added luxury of two-way players being allowed to be listed as active for 50 games, the Cavs may not rush to sign Porter Jr. either and keep their options open. Porter Jr. has been active and available for 36 games with Cleveland. The team has until February 13, right after they face the Philadelphia 76ers and the annual trade deadline, to either convert Porter Jr.'s contract or send him back down to the NBA.

As murky as it can be, the organization has time to decide with Porter Jr., especially when things are razor-thin near the luxury tax threshold. But if the Cavs elect not to go the more straightforward route with Porter Jr. and make him their fourteenth active player, what other options are there?

Sure, the current available crop of free agents isn't overwhelming. But, some players could be worth taking a gander at for Cleveland and address some areas of need.

There's former first-round selection Jarrett Culver, who is currently toiling away in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

In a similar vein to Culver, Zhaire Smith, who is nearby with the Cleveland Charge, could also make sense for the Cavs. Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game with the Charge and is showcasing that he's healthy and has the pedigree that made him a first-round selection in 2018.

Granted, neither option is the splashiest for the Cavs, but it is the safest option financially for the team, allowing them to stay within the margins of the NBA's rules. Besides, Cleveland has been winning with limited depth all season, so having another body that seldom contributes wouldn't be a new thing for the Cavs.

All that matters is getting a player under contract before Thursday's deadline passes and whether that's Craig Porter Jr., Jarrett Culver, or Zhaire Smith, there are options available for Cleveland to make a move.