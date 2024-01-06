The depleted Cavs are playing care-free basketball.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for a little more than three weeks, and somehow, they've gone 7-3 in that stretch. Sure, it helps when the Cavs get the pleasure of hosting the hapless and hopeless Washington Wizards for two games in three nights to boost their numbers.

But with one game to go until Cleveland calls Paris home for a week, the Cavs' offense is rolling like it hasn't all season. And this latest victory over the Wizards, a 114-90 win, one thing became clear.

The Cavs have the best problem imaginable: Too much depth.

Cavs find strength in numbers despite Evan Mobley, Darius Garland injuries

Strength in numbers was something Cleveland was touting heading into the regular season, but it wasn't something that crystalized until the Cavs lost Garland and Mobley to injury. It forced head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to lean more on seldom-used swingman Sam Merrill or Craig Porter Jr., an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract.

Instead of shrinking at the opportunity, Merrill and Porter Jr. —not to mention Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Tristan Thompson—have perfectly complimented the All-Star duo of Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland has become a team that embraces the pass, constantly converting their defense into offensive opportunities, playing fast, free and having fun.

While Bickerstaff believes that Cleveland will have no issue maintaining this cadence when the team is healthy again, it makes things a little awkward. Players like Merrill or Porter Jr., who have stepped up when the Cavs called their number, will see their minutes reduced or be totally phased out of the rotation once Garland and Mobley return. But if looking at it from the perspective of a glass half full, it just means he Cavs will become even more frustrating to prepare for.

“I think with these guys being out for a few weeks, it's given other guys an opportunity to show what they have,” Mitchell said at Friday's shootaround. “And now it's like, cool. If DG's in foul trouble or I'm in foul trouble, we have no problem putting in Craig or Sam, understanding that things are going to continue to flow.”

Now, that's not to say Cleveland will start playing 12 or 13 players when the team is totally healthy. But to Mitchell's point, if players are in foul trouble or someone is dealing with an injury, players who have been on the fringes before this latest rash of injuries now have something invaluable—trust.

These players have the trust of Bickerstaff and the coaching staff, who now know they won't be overwhelmed by the gravity of the situation. They have the trust of their Cavs teammates, knowing how to flow and feed off one another on the floor, keeping the offense moving without skipping a beat.

Give credit where credit's due to Cleveland's player scouting and development. They keep finding diamonds in the rough and turning them into rotation-level talent.

Through two blowout home wins over the Wizards, it's become clear that the Cavs have overwhelming strength in numbers. Considering how last season ended, it could be Cleveland's saving grace whenever they need it the most.