Donovan Mitchell is still out with an illness, but that should be OK vs. the Pelicans.

After missing when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell will be unavailable against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an illness. The illness Mitchell is dealing with is thankfully not COVID-related. But this still will be the ninth game the Cavs star has missed this season after being sidelined earlier this year with a nagging hamstring injury.

Along with Mitchell being unavailable for the Cavs, they'll also be without Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee), Ricky Rubio (personal), and Ty Jerome (ankle). Garland will be out for at least a month after having surgery on his fractured jaw while Mobley could be out for nearly two months after knee surgery. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't played since Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Rubio's personal absence is excused, the Cavs are now looking to trade the Spanish guard to upgrade their rotation.

Thankfully, the Cavs' rotation should be more than capable of handling the pesky Pelicans. With so many players out, Craig Porter Jr. will remain in the Cavs' starting unit alongside Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen. Caris LeVert, Cleveland's sixth man, and Sam Merrill, Cleveland's saving grace in their wins over the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, will also see an increase in minutes to mitigate the loss of Mitchell's offensive dominance.

While having no Donovan Mitchell on top of not having Evan Mobley nor Darius Garland will sting for the Cavs against the Pelicans, it wouldn't be the end of the world, either. New Orleans will be without Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), Larry Nance Jr. (ribs), and Matt Ryan (elbow). At the same time, Herb Jones (illness), Jonas Valanciunas (illness), Zion Williamson (illness), and Cody Zeller (ankle) are game-time decisions.

While the Pelicans are dominant at home, they are vulnerable on the road, carrying a 7-7 record away from the confines of Smoothie King Center. If New Orleans is without Jones, Valanciunas, and Williamson, they'll be without 60% of their starting lineup. Compound that with no Larry Nance Jr. and possibly no Cody Zeller, the Pelicans are down two key rotation players, making this a much more winnable game for Cleveland at home.

Sure, there's still Brandon Ingram and Northeastern Ohio's own C.J. McCollum to carry the offensive load for New Orleans. But, with Isaac Okoro and Porter Jr. starting, mitigating and slowing down their offensive impact makes it easier. There will be more clarity on who is or isn't available for the Pelicans closer to when the game tips off. But, for now, the Cavs should feel good about their chances.