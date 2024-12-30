Far away from home, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still rolling through their West Coast road trip to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Last time out, Cleveland steamrolled the Denver Nuggets 149-135, shattering long-standing franchise scoring records. The Warriors, meanwhile, narrowly defeated the Phoenix Suns at home, winning 109-105.

This will be the second and final time both teams square off this season, with the Cavs defeating the Warriors in Cleveland earlier this year. However, with the pressure of playing in San Francisco and dealing with injuries, the Cavs could have their hands full against the Warriors.

Who is unavailable for the Warriors against Cleveland?

Against Cleveland, the Warriors will be without Gary Payton II (calf) and Brandin Podziemski (abdominal). Moses Moody, meanwhile, is considered probable despite dealing with left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Late last week, Golden State announced that Payton would miss at least a week due to the calf injury. The veteran guard initially suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 115-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless of his availability, Payton has been a fringe rotation player for Golden State this season. His absence could open the door for Buddy Hield and Moses Moody against the Cavs.

Podziemski, meanwhile, left the Warriors' recent win over the Suns with the same nagging abdominal injury. After a promising rookie season, Podziemski has failed to take the next step so far. Last year, Podziemski appeared in 74 games (28 starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. So far this season, he has seen his role decline, averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 32 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.

Who is unavailable for the Cavs against Golden State?

Against the Warriors, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates (NBA G League assignment, two-way), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), JT Thor (NBA G League assignment, two-way), and Luke Travers (NBA G League assignment, two-way).

This will be the fifth straight game Okoro has missed for the Cavs after suffering a sprained right AC joint against the Brooklyn Nets. The Cleveland forward will be reevaluated in two weeks, and the team said it will update his status and return “as appropriate.” Okoro is one of the team's best defensive players and has become much more dependable on offense. He is averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 21 minutes through 23 games with 16 starts.

Will Cleveland be able to defend Stephen Curry without Isaac Okoro?

Not having Okoro will challenge the Cavs when it comes to containing Stephen Curry, the greatest perimeter shooter of all time. As mentioned before, Okoro is the team's best defensive player, especially on the perimeter. However, when Cleveland last faced Golden State, Okoro's primary defensive assignment wasn't Curry. Instead, Okoro defending Draymond Green created chaos in the Warriors' surgical offense.

Curry does most of his action away from the play, with Green moving the ball through his passing or screening. Putting Okoro on Green limited his ability, making Golden State's offense go haywire and a taste of their own medicine. This allowed the Cavs to roar to a 20-2 lead, firing away from all over the perimeter just like the Warriors are known to do. Atkinson had star guard Darius Garland playing off the ball, using Garland's movement and elusive speed to keep Golden State constantly moving on defense.

Cleveland also empowered big man Evan Mobley to act as Cleveland's Draymond Green, relying on Mobley to act as a lynchpin on offense through his screening and passing. It was the ultimate recipe for success for the Cavs. So, although Okoro won't be available to execute their game plan to perfection, Cleveland can still find ways to get creative enough to slow down Curry and the Warriors.