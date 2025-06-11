Mexico will get to see NBA stars play in a regular-season game in the 2025-26 season. The league announced on Tuesday that the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons will be the teams sharing the court in a game in Mexico City in November.

“The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live today announced that The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons playing a regular-season game hosted by Zignia Live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Nov. 1.,” the leagues' statement read (via the NBA's official website).

Mexico has been a frequent host for NBA games, and this upcoming matchup between the Mavericks and the Pistons is not the first time that the two teams will face off in a location south of the border.

Back in 2019, Dallas defeated the Pistons at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico via a 122-111 score. Then-Mavs franchise face Luka Doncic put on a show in that contest, as the Slovenian star guard erupted for a total of 41 points on a 14-for-24 shooting from the field while also knocking down six 3-pointers. He added 12 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double in just 34 minutes of action. The Pistons, on the other hand, were led by Andre Drummond, who shined with a double-double stat line of 23 points and 14 boards to go with three steals and an assist in 34 minutes of floor duty.

Article Continues Below

This time around, however, the Mavericks will not have Doncic to lead them after trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers last February. But Dallas still has the likes of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. There is also the potential that the Mavericks will have Cooper Flagg on the roster by then, with Dallas holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

The Pistons, on the other hand, are now spearheaded by the talented Cade Cunningham, who's surrounded by a young but evolving supporting cast, including the likes of Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson.

The Dallas-Detroit 2025 game in Mexico will be the 34th NBA game there since 1992 and the first since the Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards in November of 2024, 118-98.