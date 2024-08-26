CeeDee Lamb's net worth in 2024 is $20 million. Lamb is an All-Pro wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys that just signed a huge contract extension. He is a three-time Pro Bowler. Let’s take a closer look at CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2024.

What is CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2024?: $20 million (estimate)

CeeDee Lamb's net worth in 2024 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

CeeDee Lamb was born in Opelousas, Louisiana. He attended John and Randolph Foster High School. It is also around this time that Lamb started his football career. Playing for the high school team, Lamb displayed his potential. He received various distinctions, including All-State honors and was named AGH Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Coming out of high school, Lamb drew interest from various colleges, including Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Houston, Kansas, UCLA, and many more. Lamb eventually choose to play for Oklahoma. In three seasons with Oklahoma, Lamb caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns.

His college career also saw him make the All-Big 12 teams in his final two years. Lamb’s best season came in his junior year, where he tallied 62 receptions, 1,327 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He was also a Biletnikoff Award finalist after averaging 21.4 yards per catch.

After a solid stint with Oklahoma and opting to forego his final year of eligibility, Lamb declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

CeeDee Lamb is drafted by the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys selected Lamb in the first round with the 17th-overall pick. Lamb signed his rookie deal with the Cowboys in July 2020.

Regarded as the most talented wide receiver in the 2020 draft class, the Cowboys secured Lamb by inking him to a four-year deal, worth $14.01 million. The deal also included a signing bonus of at least $7.7 million.

Lamb’s rookie season saw him catch 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns. Showcasing his potential, Lamb ranked second among rookies in terms of receiving yards.

In the 2021 season, Lamb followed up his rookie season with a stellar sophomore year. He led the team with 79 receptions, 1,102 yards, and six touchdowns. To cap it off, Lamb made the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

In 2022, Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns to earn his second Pro Bowl berth. In April 2023, the Cowboys exercised an $18 million option on Lamb's contract for the 2024 season.

Lamb then had an NFL-leading 135 receptions and a career-best 1,749 yards in 2023. Lamb was not only named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, but he also was named to the NFL All-Pro First Team for the first time.

After a career-best season, Lamb chose to hold out of training camp until the Cowboys gave him a contract extension worthy of his production.

On August 26, the Cowboys announced they had reached an agreement with Lamb on a four-year, $136 million contract extension. It includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver. The overall contract is the second-largest ever given to a non-quarterback behind the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

CeeDee Lamb's endorsements

Due to Lamb’s popularity on the field as a wide receiver, he also earned various endorsement deals. Some of his endorsements include Visa, Chime, Vertiball, Lowes, Panini America, and Pizza Hut. Similar to players who played for Oklahoma, Lamb also signed an endorsement deal with sports giant, Nike. Obviously, this helps to add to CeeDee Lamb's net worth in 2024.

Lamb also had an endorsement with Leaf Trading Cards. However, in May 2022, the company decided to sue Lamb for breach of contract, as the Cowboys wide receiver failed to fulfill his end of the contract.

Nevertheless, were you at all surprised by CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2024?