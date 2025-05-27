Anne Hathaway is back in her Knicks bag. After New York’s gritty comeback win against Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Oscar-winning actress dropped another Instagram banger for her favorite team, per NYPost. This time, Hathaway sported a sharp Knicks bomber jacket and blue-tinted shades, mouthing every word of the team’s iconic “Go NY Go” anthem as game highlights cut between her celebratory energy.

This wasn’t a casual repost. Only a few are more locked in than Hathaway. From her Millburn, New Jersey roots to courtside vibes via Instagram, she’s embraced Knicks fandom with unfiltered passion. Earlier this postseason, she celebrated the team’s shocking blowout of Boston with a radiant, hype-fueled clip that included OG Anunoby’s in-game heroics and a vibrant Knicks-themed outfit. Anunoby himself shared the moment on his Stories, giving it the ultimate stamp of approval.

Hometown pride meets playoff pulse

Sunday night in Indianapolis, it wasn’t just Hathaway delivering a standout performance. Karl-Anthony Towns, under pressure to keep New York’s championship hopes alive, answered the call. The big man dropped 20 of the team’s 36 fourth-quarter points, helping erase a 2-0 series deficit and breathe life into the Knicks' campaign.

“When I got a chance to do what I do in the fourth quarter,” Towns said, “I knew I had to seize the opportunity.”

He didn’t flinch. And neither did Hathaway.

That fourth-quarter surge reflected the grit Knicks fans have come to expect, and Hathaway captured it with her signature flair. Her videos — part hype tape, part fashion moment — have added a dose of cultural electricity to the team’s playoff run. And she’s not slowing down. With Game 4 set for Tuesday night in Indiana and the series returning to MSG on Thursday, you can expect another Hathaway post if the Knicks keep climbing.

From star-studded celebrations to late-game heroics, the Knicks are making noise — and Anne Hathaway is playing her part like a true New Yorker.