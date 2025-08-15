Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has been on a roll both on and off the field, and now he’s adding “candy pitchman” to his growing list of accomplishments. Snickers just dropped two new ads as part of its long-running “you’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign, and Allen is front and center, USAToday reports.

The first commercial, titled Bedtime, shows Allen in full uniform and pads while sitting in a child-sized racecar bed, calmly reading bedtime stories sprinkled with fantasy football references to a hungry father who’s clearly not himself. The second ad, Construction, features Allen trading words with a distracted coworker on a job site who’s thinking more about the Bills’ next game than the task at hand. In both cases, a Snickers comes to the rescue.

New Josh Allen Snickers Commercial #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rWDzFWN4Az — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) August 12, 2025

These spots, which also highlight Snickers ice cream, will run across social media, YouTube, streaming platforms, and TV throughout the NFL season. Fans can also grab limited-edition Snickers and Snickers ice cream packs featuring Allen’s face, further cementing his place as one of the NFL’s most marketable stars. Starting September 4, Allen will share “hunger-busting tips” during halftime on the brand’s website, with prizes like a trip to Super Bowl LX up for grabs.

From commercials to the Hall of Fame

Allen’s big week isn’t just about candy bars. The Bills’ leader recently caught up with his former University of Wyoming coach, Craig Bohl, who visited Buffalo’s training camp. Bohl, now retired, reflected on Allen’s impact ahead of his September 5 induction into the Wyoming Hall of Fame.

“He transformed the state,” Bohl said. “Wyoming had enjoyed a proud history of great football way back, but we had fallen on hard times. He made people in the state proud and gave them a real sense of what we can accomplish. So for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is certainly right. I’m happy for him.”

As the Bills prepare for another season with their franchise quarterback at the helm, Allen’s brand continues to grow beyond football. Whether he’s leading his team, representing Wyoming with pride, or handing out Snickers to cure hunger cravings, Josh Allen is proving he knows how to deliver — on the field and in front of the camera.