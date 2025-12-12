NFL and Houston Texas wide receiver Braxton Berrios has finally addressed his absence from former partner Alix Earle's Dancing With the Stars performances. In the wake of their recent breakup, Braxton has explained his absence from the TikToker's performance during the show's 34th season.

Marking his return to Instagram on Dec. 11, 2025, Berrios uploaded a carousel of photos with the caption, “What did I miss?” The post resulted in an overwhelming response from fans, asking him about missing Earle's performances.

However, Berrios did not stay shut about the comments and responded to them with a very clear statement. “I would've been at every one if I could've. Sadly I can't travel like that in-season,” Berrios wrote in the comments.

The Instagram post had multiple other comments where he justified his absence and claimed that he could not travel due to it being NFL season. Also, in other comments, Berrios explained that the post was not a shade toward his former girlfriend, Alix Earle.

While Berrios never appeared live on Dancing With the Stars to support Earle, he had sent in a pre-recorded video with words of encouragement.

“I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows,” Braxton said in the clip. “Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

According to People's magazine, one of the most talked-about couples in the sports/entertainment industry, Berrios and Earle, separated recently.

Despite Berrios' absence, his ex-girlfriend Alix Earle put on impressive performances on Dancing with the Stars with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Each week, she leveled up the quality of her game and successfully finished the show as the runner-up while Robert Irwin and Witney Carson won the competition. Both stars have yet to address their breakup publicly.