World Series champion Tyler Glasnow added a different kind of ring to his resume this week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher shared on Instagram that he married longtime partner Meghan Murphy, posting beachside wedding photos and captioning the moment with an infinity symbol, the NYPost reports. The ceremony capped off a whirlwind stretch for Glasnow, who closed the fall as a champion and now enters the offseason with a major personal milestone.

Glasnow kept things relaxed for the ceremony, opting for a beige suit paired with white sneakers. Murphy, an aesthetic injector, wore a V-neck gown with lace sleeves during the ceremony before changing looks later in the celebration. The seaside backdrop matched the laid-back tone of the couple’s big day, which followed Glasnow’s proposal last summer.

The wedding arrived just weeks after Glasnow helped the Dodgers secure another World Series title in early November. Murphy celebrated that achievement publicly, posting, “World Series Champion 2025,” while praising the team and Glasnow’s role in the run.

From ballpark moment to wedding vows

Long before Glasnow wore Dodger blue, his relationship with Murphy began in a way that still makes him laugh. The pitcher previously recounted the story to the Los Angeles Times, calling it a strange but memorable introduction.

“I saw a girl who was kind of cute, so I had our team photographer zoom in on her, this just sounds very weird,” Glasnow said. He described Murphy as having a wholesome, girl-next-door look before deciding to take a chance.

Glasnow wrote his phone number on a baseball and tossed it to her from the field, asking her to text him. Murphy returned the gesture at the next game, throwing a ball back with her number and telling him to reach out. The exchange sparked a relationship that continued well beyond that initial moment in the stands.

That connection now stands alongside a decorated stretch of Glasnow’s career. Traded to Los Angeles in December 2023, he signed a five-year, $136.5 million deal and played a role in the Dodgers’ championship run despite battling injuries along the way.

Now, Tyler Glasnow enters the next chapter with both a title and a marriage, turning a once “weird” meet-cute into a lifelong partnership.