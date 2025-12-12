During one of her recent podcast episodes with WWE Superstar Natalya, former chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon revealed she had a miscarriage at one point.

On her What's Your Story? podcast, McMahon and Natalya talked about the challenges in their lives. McMahon got extremely vulnerable.

“I had a miscarriage at one point, and it's devastating,” said McMahon. “You never really know until you tell someone that you had a miscarriage, and then you find out tons of women that you now have had miscarriages. It's just something we don't share that I think if we did talk about more, it would be helpful.”

While a miscarriage is “devastating,” as McMahon said, talking about it could connect women. It's a “very hard” thing to go through, but McMahon sounds like she wants to be there for others in similar positions. She recalled reaching out to former wrestler Carmella, who similarly had a miscarriage.

“From a mental health standpoint as well, it's very hard to go through that,” she acknowledged. “When you find out that people you love, relate to, look up to— that really, truly, we all have problems, and we're here to help one another, because at the end of the day, all we have is each other.”

How many kids does WWE icon Stephanie McMahon have?

While she had a miscarriage at one point, McMahon has three kids. She is married to WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with whom she previously had an on-screen romance in the early 2000s.

They got married in 2003 in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Together, they have three daughters, Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.

McMahon left WWE after serving as the company's chief brand officer from 2013 to 2022. She would then be named the chairwoman and co-CEO with Nick Khan. However, she resigned in January 2023 after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the company after his sex trafficking and hush money scandals emerged.