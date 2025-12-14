On the heels of Taylor Swift's 36th birthday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game will be played on the Chiefs' turf at Arrowhead Stadium, and while it is usually a giveaway for Swift to attend, this time is not so much. The singer just had her 36th birthday last night, and while it's unknown to the public how exactly she celebrated at this time, it's within good reason for the singer to skip out on the game.

So far, Swift has attended several home games, including the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders game on October 19, the Washington Commanders game on October 27, the November 23 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and most recently the Houston Texans game on December 7. For the Texans game, she did not come alone either, as she brought her best friend, Selena Gomez, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio to share the NFL experience with.

The “Wood” singer has not attended any away games this season nor did she last season except for when the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The Chiefs' loss to the Texans last week now puts their shots at playoffs this season in jeopardy. On an episode of New Heights, Travis shared with his older brother and co-host Jason Kelce how he felt after the 20-10 loss.

“Obviously, looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in,” Kelce said. “It’s a [expletive] [expletive] feeling, especially dropping the [expletive] ball late in the game like that when we were on our last [expletive] chance to make something shake. It’s a [expletive] feeling, man. You put in all this work to be there for your guys, and I just wasn’t that.”

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs have been in the playoffs consecutively for the last 10 seasons. They've also made it to the Super Bowl the previous three seasons, winning in 2023 and 2024. While the loss was disheartening, Travis seems to have accepted what could be the Chiefs' fate this year despite what he thought was good preparation for the season.

“It’s been a tough [expletive] go-around in the last two days. You put in all this [expletive] work and hope that it pays off and right now, it just, for whatever [expletive] reason, it’s little things, it’s discipline,” Travis said. “I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past and this year I just can’t find them. I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I’m being taught, and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it’s all going to come together like it has in years past. This year, it’s just not, man.”

The Chiefs will be kicking off against the Chargers at 1 pm EST.