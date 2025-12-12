For Chris Paul and Paige Bueckers, mutual respect came naturally. One sits deep into a Hall of Fame level NBA career. The other just wrapped a rookie WNBA season that already carried historic weight. When their paths crossed through a business partnership, the basketball conversation followed quickly, USAToday reports.

Paul, a 20-year NBA veteran, knows the jump from year one to year two better than most. Bueckers, coming off a standout first season with the Dallas Wings, entered that same transition after earning an All Star selection, an All WNBA Second Team nod, and Rookie of the Year honors. She finished among the league’s top 10 in points, assists, and steals per game, placing her rookie production in rare territory.

Their connection grew through Good Eat’n, Paul’s snack brand, where Bueckers joined as an equity partner and launched a new product called Ragerz. The move marked the first time a WNBA player took an ownership stake in an NBA player’s food business. Paul emphasized that the partnership centered on opportunity, not headlines.

“It’s all about connecting people and giving people an opportunity,” Paul told For The Win, adding that supporting women’s basketball has long mattered to him. He described Bueckers as someone who earned both the platform and the moment.

Paul’s Advice for Year Two

When asked directly what guidance he would give Bueckers entering her second season, Paul pointed to lessons rooted in his own early NBA years. He recalled how the physical and mental demands of the pro game forced rapid growth.

Paul said he focused heavily on getting stronger between seasons after defenders repeatedly tested him. Strength training helped him handle contact and maintain control. Film study played an equal role, allowing the game to slow down and sharpen his decision making.

His advice to Bueckers followed that same blueprint. Continue building strength. Watch film relentlessly. Learn every detail of the offense. Confidence, Paul explained, grows naturally when preparation matches opportunity.

For Bueckers, year two now comes with elevated expectations. Paul’s message kept it simple. Trust the work, deepen the preparation, and let experience do the rest.