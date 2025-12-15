One of the most popular stars on the AEW roster, Bobby Lashley, has now been ruled out of action for an indefinite period. A former WWE World Champion and an ex-AEW Tag-Team Champion, Lashley will no longer be available to make in-ring appearances.

Earlier this week, on Saturday Night's Collision in Cardiff, Wales, the Hurt Syndicate's manager, MVP, revealed that Lashley is currently sidelined. While many fans expected it to be a storyline, a future report from Fightful Select reported something else.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley is “legitimately injured.” While the report did not address any specifics, Fightful Select was informed that Lashley is scheduled to “miss quite a bit of time.”

Lashley was last seen at AEW Full Gear, where he competed in the Casino Gauntlet match to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion. Since then, the “Almighty” has remained absent.

The former WWE Champion was gaining momentum in the promotion before tragedy struck. Amidst Lashley's absence, fans will now need to wait and see what AEW has planned for his allies, MVP and Shelton Benjamin. In addition to Lashley's injury, Leila Grey also tore her ACL against Mercedes Moné.

Why did Bobby Lashley leave WWE and join AEW?

Last year, Bobby Lashley shocked the world when he departed WWE to join forces with MVP and Shelton Benjamin in AEW. Speaking on the Lame Guys podcast, Lashley opened up about his decision to choose AEW over WWE.

“Part of it is because Tony did tell me that I had opportunities to do other things,” Lashley explained, via Fightful. “If I do want to tackle that fight and do another fight, whether it's boxing, bareknuckle, MMA, he'll give me the opportunity to. Then, all my other projects that I've been working on. That was part of it, the opportunity to do other things.”

A veteran wrestler now, Lashley had also opened up about his plans to elevate young talents in AEW.